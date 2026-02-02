Ailey II Performance Ticket Purchase

Ailey II—the next generation of dance—is universally renowned for offering early-career dancers vital experience to transition from a student to a professional dancer. Ailey II is a modern dance company founded by the incomparable dancer Alvin Ailey that provides a platform for diverse artists to share the joy and beauty of dance with audiences worldwide. Under artistic director Francesca Harper, in her fourth season leading the company, Ailey II will perform a dynamic program showcasing its prowess and "off-the-charts energy."