Aim for Impact – Charity Sporting Clays Fun Shoot

16001 W State Rd 84

Sunrise, FL 33323, USA

Individual Shooter
$125
  • 100 rounds of ammo
  • Range bag + safety gear
  • Event t-shirt
  • Catered lunch
Team of 4 Shooters
$500
  • 100 rounds of ammo per shooter
  • Range bag + safety gear
  • Event t-shirt
  • Catered lunch
Event Sponsor - Gold
$2,000
  • Logo featured on event signage, flyer, and social media
  • One complimentary squad (4 shooters – includes ammo, shirts, lunch)
  • Verbal recognition during awards ceremony
  • Tax-deductible receipt
Event Sponsor - Silver
$1,000
  • Logo featured on event signage.
  • Two complimentary shooters (– includes ammo, shirts, lunch)
  • Verbal recognition during awards ceremony
  • Tax-deductible receipt
