AIM FOR IMPACT CLAY SHOOT 2026 Register your team or sponsorship today.

FM 1379

Texas 79706, USA

MVP Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes:


  • Three (3) four-person team entries
  • Twelve (12) total shooters
  • Company logo displayed on event signage
  • Sponsor recognition across C4 Impact Initiative social media
  • Logo inclusion in event email communications
  • Reserved seating at the awards lunch
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in shooter bags
Champion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:


  • Two (2) four-person team entries (eight total shooters)
  • Company logo displayed on event signage
  • Sponsor recognition across C4 Impact Initiative social media
  • Logo inclusion in event email communications
  • Reserved seating at the awards lunch
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in shooter bags
All-Star Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:


  • One (1) four-person team entry
  • Company logo featured on all event materials
  • Recognition on the C4 Impact Initiative website and social media
Team Player Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:


  • One (1) four-person team entry for the clay shoot
  • Recognition during the event
Golf Cart Rental (Must Reserve in Advance)
$100
  • Golf carts available for rental – $100
  • Must reserve prior to the event to guarantee availability from Jake’s Clays
  • Limited availability without prior reservation on event day
Impact Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:


  • Gun sponsor designation
  • Recognition during the event program


Does not include team entry

Breakfast of Champions
$1,500

Includes:


  • Exclusive sponsor of the event breakfast
  • Recognition on event banner and across C4 Impact Initiative social media
  • Option to provide the meal directly as an in-kind contribution


Does not include team entry

Fuel For The Finish
$3,000

Includes:


  • Exclusive sponsor of the event lunch
  • Recognition on event banner and across C4 Impact Initiative social media
  • Option to provide the lunch directly as an in-kind contribution


Does not include team entry

Fan Favorite Sponsorship — Event Signage
$500

Includes event signage recognition during Aim For Impact Clay Shoot 2026.


Great option for businesses wanting strong event visibility and community support presence.

Gun Board Raffle – $40 Per Square
$40

Purchase one (1) square on the $40 Gun Board. Winners will be drawn during the event.

Gun Board Raffle – $20 Per Square
$20

Purchase one (1) square on the $20 Gun Board. Winners will be drawn during the event.

6 General Raffle Tickets (Bundle)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Bundle deal: 6 raffle ticket entries for $100. Winners drawn during the event.

Single General Raffle Ticket
$20

Single raffle ticket entry. Winners drawn during the event.

