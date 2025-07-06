AIM for Love

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This item is a month of unlimited use at CrossFit City of Lakes in Golden Valley. Enjoy all that this fun and exciting gym has to offer for 30 days. Attend all the class offerings and events you want, maybe you'll find a new CrossFit home! Generously donated by Karen Hendrickson. $185 Value
This item includes a women's haircut and treatment with Savanna Hendrickson at Salon Lofts in Minnetonka. Savanna is a hair stylist who's all about hair color and cuts and experimenting with new looks is something she loves. Generously donated by Savanna Hendrickson. $60 value
Discover handcrafted goat milk soaps made with love. Goat milk soap is gently, nourishing and perfect for sensitive skin. This set includes a bar of shampoo, conditioner and soap. Generously donated by Karen with Rapha farms in Independence, MN. $25 value.
Discover handcrafted goat milk soaps made with love. Goat milk soap is gently, nourishing and perfect for sensitive skin. This item includes 4 bars of goat soap. Generously donated by Karen with Rapha farms in Independence, MN. $32 value.
Discover handcrafted goat milk soaps made with love. Goat milk soap is gently, nourishing and perfect for sensitive skin. This item includes 4 bars of goat soap. Generously donated by Karen with Rapha farms in Independence, MN. $32 value.
Discover handcrafted goat milk soaps made with love. Goat milk soap is gently, nourishing and perfect for sensitive skin. This item includes 4 bars of goat soap. Generously donated by Karen with Rapha farms in Independence, MN. $32 value.
As a brand, KEVIN.MURPHY has made every effort to develop products that are sulphate, paraben and cruelty-free. This item includes leave-in treatment, detox shampoo, dry conditioner, a face max, hair ties and a hair clip. Generously donated by Lexi Goos of Bloom Salon in Buffalo, MN. $140 value
Bring the magic of Disney home with this enchanting gift basket, perfect for fans of all ages! The bundle includes a $50 Disney gift card, Mickey and Minnie Mouse Squishmallows, 2 glass Disney character bowls, & Mickey ears. $95 value
This cute basket for your pink lover includes a flower pillow, unicorn notebook, sleeping mask, small purse, bracelet, hand mirror and Bath and Body Works lotion. $25 value
Take home a piece of the action with this official Minnesota Wild puck set hand-signed by fan favorite Jonas Brodin in a display case with 2 other MN Wild pucks. Whether you're a die-hard Wild supporter or a collector of NHL memorabilia, this puck set makes a perfect addition to your collection—or a gift that will score major points. $105 value
Celebrate Wild history with this official Minnesota Wild puck hand-signed by former Wild winger Marcus Johansson with 2 other MN Wild pucks in a display case. A perfect keepsake for longtime fans or collectors of NHL memorabilia, this signed puck honors a chapter of Wild legacy—and makes a unique gift that’s sure to impress. $100 value
Own a true piece of the game with this authentic game used hockey stick signed by Joel Eriksson Ek. Whether displayed proudly in your fan cave or added to your NHL memorabilia collection, this signed stick is a striking tribute to Eriksson Ek's time on the ice—and a must-have for any hockey enthusiast. $400 value
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate comfort experience. This cozy gift basket includes a soft, fluffy blanket, a soothing candle, plush socks, a stylish coffee mug, and a $25 Starbucks gift card to top it all off. Whether it’s a slow weekend morning or a relaxing night in, this basket. $65 value
Score big with this signed Marcus Foligno jersey. Take your fan collection to the next level with this standout piece perfect for any Minnesota Wild supporter or NHL memorabilia enthusiast. This jersey is perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave—and it’s guaranteed to be a conversation starter. $130 value
This petite accessory has the perfect space for money and cards in a classic Kate Spade style. This item is a Kate Spade Blackberry Preserves Pochette valued at $220.
Add a touch of charm to your home décor with this delightful set of three handcrafted red wooden gnomes. A unique and cheerful addition to your mantel, shelf, or entryway—generously donated by Colleen Held with Helds Nursery in Corcoran, MN for your bidding delight! $36 value
Add a sprinkle of joy to your home with this one-of-a-kind gnome, created with care and full of personality, accompanied by and a cute butterfly figurine. Generously donated by Marilyn Blake and Art to Heart in Buffalo, MN. $27 value
Share a little beauty with every note you send. This set includes four blank greeting cards, each featuring an original hand-painted watercolor design. Perfect for thank-you notes, special occasions, or framing as mini art pieces, these unique cards add a personal and artistic touch to your correspondence. Generously donated by Joanne Eittreim. $22 value
Celebrate the beauty of nature with this serene set of three hand-painted watercolor cards, each featuring a unique tree design. These blank cards bring a touch of natural elegance to any occasion. A lovely gift for art lovers and nature enthusiasts alike! Generously donated by Joanne Eittreim. $18 value
This set of five hand-painted watercolor cards features a graceful fall tree in rich shades of golden yellow—capturing the quiet beauty of autumn. A lovely way to celebrate the season or share a touch of handmade charm. Generously donated by Joanne Eittreim. $30 value
Whip up something sweet with this fun and functional baking set, featuring top-quality Pampered Chef essentials. This basket includes a classic Pampered Chef batter bowl, scraper, and mini spatula—plus gluten-free chocolate muffin mix and colorful muffin cup papers to brighten your bake. Generously donated by the Froehle family. $45 value
Black leather Kate Spade Crossbody purse. Crossbodies are perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk. $270 value
Bent Paddle Brewing Package includes three 750ml Bent Paddle crowlers, a Frost River up-cycled zippered pouch, $15 Gift Cards to Duluth Pottery and Superior Thread Collective and a $25 Gift Card to The Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants (Duluth Grill, OMC Smokehouse, Corktown Deli). Generously donated by Bent Paddle Brewing Company. $110 value.
Celebrate one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in Minnesota Vikings history with this autographed Daunte Culpepper jersey. A three-time Pro Bowler, Culpepper led one of the league’s most explosive offenses in the early 2000s, making his mark with powerful throws and highlight-reel plays.
This Vikings jersey is hand-signed by Culpepper and includes a certificate of authenticity. A must-have for fans of the purple and gold or collectors of NFL memorabilia! $175 value
Share a message of love, faith, and encouragement with this heartfelt gift collection. This bundle is ideal for anyone who could use a reminder that they are cherished and never alone. Generously donated by Art to Heart in Buffalo, MN. $25 value
Set of 6 blank cards featuring original purple flower photography that captures the natural grace and calming hues of purple blooms. A thoughtful gift for a friend, teacher, or yourself! Generously donated by Tara Gunderson of TJDesigns in Delano, MN. $30 value
Enjoy a fun-filled outing with this exciting package perfect for friends or family! The package includes a $15 gift card for Buffalo Wild Wings and 1 hour of golf for up to 6 players at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, MN. $50 value
Elevate your game with this premium golf essentials bundle — perfect for golfers of all skill levels. This package includes a package of TaylorMade TP5x golf balls, Laser Rangefinder and bamboo golf tees. Whether you're hitting the links for fun or competition, this thoughtfully curated package will keep you sharp, focused, and ready to perform. Generously donated by the Delano Lions. $210 value
Transform your home into a personal golf sanctuary with this cutting-edge home golf simulation system — the perfect package for year-round practice and play, rain or shine. Generously donated by the Delano Lions. $100 value
Whether you're a craft beer connoisseur or just enjoy a good brew with great snacks, this basket is a crowd-pleasing favorite for any occasion. Includes 4 cans of Lift Bridge IPA and dots pretzels. $10 value
A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott. Generously donated by Kendra Scott. $60 value
Mad Jacks is your metro spot where you can watch your favorite game and dine with comfort in the inviting atmosphere with your friends or family. Gift card has a $50 value
Show off your team pride in style with this Minnesota Wild Fan Essentials Gift Set — the perfect collection for any dedicated Wild supporter! Generously donated by the MN Wild. $50 value
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious manicure and pedicure gift certificate. Package also includes nail files to keep your feed and nails looking great between polishes. Generously donated by Michael Eittreim of Nail Therapy Salon in Eden Prairie, MN. $170 value
Share a little beauty with every note you send. This set includes five blank greeting cards, each featuring an original hand-painted watercolor design of purple tulips. Perfect for thank-you notes, special occasions, or framing as mini art pieces, these unique cards add a personal and artistic touch to your correspondence. Generously donated by Joanne Eittreim. $30 value
Spice up your next gathering with this Fiesta Night Tequila basket - a lively and flavorful collection perfect for entertaining or a relaxed night in! Generously donated by Taylor Paulsen. $70 value
Bring some charm and team spirit to your home with this adorable Rivalry Gnome trio featuring 2 Packers and 1 Vikings gnomes measuring approx 7". Generously donated by Colleen Held of Held Nursery in Corcoran, MN. $22 value
Indulge in a world-class tasting experience with this luxurious whiskey basket, featuring three exceptional expressions from renowned distilleries: The Dalmore - A rich and elegant Highland single malt, The Legendary Silkie – A beautifully crafted Irish whiskey blend, The Macallan – One of the most iconic names in Scotch. Comes with 2 glasses that can be personalized by 12/31/25. Generously donated by Tara Gunderson, Jill Fillyaw and Peter Froehle. $160 value
Skol! Add some team spirit and whimsical charm to your home with this 8" tall handcrafted Minnesota Vikings Gnome. Dressed head to toe in bold Vikings purple, this playful little fan is ready to cheer on the team all season long. Generously donated by Collen Held of Helds Nursery in Corcoran, MN. $36 value
Sip, swirl, and savor with this delightful wine lover’s package from Parley Lake Winery, a celebrated Minnesota winery nestled in the heart of apple orchard country. This package includes: Wine tasting for two, 2 bottles of Parley Lake Wine and 2 wine glasses. Generously donated by Emma Loch. $115 value
Bring a touch of the great outdoors into your home, cabin, or lake house with this beautifully crafted hanging wooden fish plaque. Expertly hand-carved from natural wood and ready to hang, this unique piece features a detailed fish design full of texture, character, and rustic charm. Generously donated by Colleen Held of Helds Nursery in Corcoran, MN. $65 value
Both fun and fashionable, these glasses blend modern elegance with a touch of whimsy — perfect for celebrating special moments or simply elevating your everyday sip. Beautifully boxed and ready for gifting, this set is a must-have for any stylish entertainer or Kate Spade fan. $85 value
A beautiful set of blank notecards featuring original hand-painted winter tree scenes in watercolor. Each card is one-of-a-kind and perfect for sending a thoughtful note or framing as mini art. Includes envelopes. Set of 5 cards generously donated by Joanne Eittreim. $30 value
