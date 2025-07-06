AIM for Love

Celebrate one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in Minnesota Vikings history with this autographed Daunte Culpepper jersey. A three-time Pro Bowler, Culpepper led one of the league’s most explosive offenses in the early 2000s, making his mark with powerful throws and highlight-reel plays.

This Vikings jersey is hand-signed by Culpepper and includes a certificate of authenticity. A must-have for fans of the purple and gold or collectors of NFL memorabilia! $175 value