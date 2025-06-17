National Slingshot League

Hosted by

National Slingshot League

About this event

A.I.M. Slingshot Tournament

1681 E Co Rd 225 S

Greencastle, IN 46135, USA

Non-Competitor
$20

Grants entry to the event with a T-shirt. Use of the amenities is permitted but no scoring will be counted.

Youth
Free

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and a T-shirt for the 12 years and younger.

Amateur
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and a T-shirt.

Professional
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and a T-shirt. Scores for National Slingshot League events will be entered into the national ranking system.

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