A.I.M. Slingshot Tournament

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with a T-shirt. Use of the amenities is permitted but no scoring will be counted.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and a T-shirt for the 12 years and younger.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and a T-shirt.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and a T-shirt. Scores for National Slingshot League events will be entered into the national ranking system.
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