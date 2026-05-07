AIM Tuck Everlasting Silent Auction

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13921 7th Street, Dade City, FL 33525
Starting bid
(4) Single Day tickets to Sea World Orlando. Valued at $588 Expiration: 12/31/2026
Starting bid
(4) Single Day tickets to Universal Studios or Universal Island of Adventure. Values at $576. * Not Valid at Epic Universe. Expiration: 2/1/2027
Starting bid
Certified Bucs Football, signed by Mike Evans
Starting bid
Certified Bucs Football, signed by Baker Mayfield
Starting bid
8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Thursday and Saturday evening. Photo is signed by cast.
Starting bid
8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Thursday and Saturday evening. Photo is signed by cast. Silly version!
Starting bid
8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Friday and Saturday afternoon. Photo is signed by cast.
Starting bid
8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Friday and Saturday afternoon. Photo is signed by cast. Silly version!
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