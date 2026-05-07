Arts In Motion Community Youth Theatre/Arts Education Inc

Hosted by

Arts In Motion Community Youth Theatre/Arts Education Inc

About this event

Sales closed

AIM Tuck Everlasting Silent Auction

Pick-up location

13921 7th Street, Dade City, FL 33525

Sea World Tickets item
Sea World Tickets
$75

Starting bid

(4) Single Day tickets to Sea World Orlando. Valued at $588 Expiration: 12/31/2026

Universal Studio Tickets item
Universal Studio Tickets
$75

Starting bid

(4) Single Day tickets to Universal Studios or Universal Island of Adventure. Values at $576. * Not Valid at Epic Universe. Expiration: 2/1/2027

Mike Evans Autographed Football item
Mike Evans Autographed Football
$50

Starting bid

Certified Bucs Football, signed by Mike Evans

Baker Mayfield Autographed Football item
Baker Mayfield Autographed Football
$50

Starting bid

Certified Bucs Football, signed by Baker Mayfield

Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Thur/Sat item
Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Thur/Sat
$25

Starting bid

8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Thursday and Saturday evening. Photo is signed by cast.

Silly Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Thur/Sat item
Silly Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Thur/Sat
$25

Starting bid

8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Thursday and Saturday evening. Photo is signed by cast. Silly version!

Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Fri/Sat Afternoon item
Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Fri/Sat Afternoon
$25

Starting bid

8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Friday and Saturday afternoon. Photo is signed by cast.

Silly Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Fri/Sat afternoon item
Silly Tuck Everlasting Cast Photo: Fri/Sat afternoon
$25

Starting bid

8x10 cast photo of Tuck Everlasting, performing Friday and Saturday afternoon. Photo is signed by cast. Silly version!

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