A flyer for the "Miles Matter Raffle" by AIM Wellness Helps features a green and blue design with text detailing how to purchase tickets, prizes, and important dates, set against a white background with floral accents.
AIM Wellness Helps

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AIM Wellness Helps

About this raffle

AIM Wellness Helps's Miles Matter Raffle

Yeti Cooler
$5

Charcoal Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler (approx 48qt)

VALUED AT $395.00

Yeti Cooler *SELECT THIS OPTION FOR ONE FREE ENTRY*
$20
This includes 5 tickets

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $20 *

Charcoal Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler (approx 48qt)

VALUED AT $395.00

Local Love
$5

This bundle includes:

1 hour photography session with Haley Clemons

Live plant from Pine View Nursery

Goodie bag from Pretty in Pink

Hanging Wreath from The Bloom Room

Gift basked from Fun Inflated

Gift basket from The Groom Room

Gift certificate for 2 dirty soda's from Farm Life Nutrition

VALUED AT $600


Local Love *SELECT THIS OPTION FOR ONE FREE ENTRY*
$20
This includes 5 tickets

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $20 *

This bundle includes:

1 hour photography session with Haley Clemons

Live plant from Pine View Nursery

Goodie bag from Pretty in Pink

Hanging Wreath from The Bloom Room

Gift basked from Fun Inflated

Gift basket from The Groom Room

Gift certificate for 2 dirty soda's from Farm Life Nutrition

VALUED AT $600

Ladies Self Care Bundle
$5

This bundle includes:

$50 gift certificate for a hair service with Mikal Floyd at ROOTS hair salon

Spray tan with Alex Lasley at Southern Lox salon

Gel Manicure with Heart & Soles Salon

$100 gift card to Pure Aesthetics

$100 tattoo gift certificate with Rhonda Frank at Mystic Arts Tattoo shop

Vanilla cinnamon scented candle

2 Papa Johns gift certificates

VALUED AT $415


Ladies Self Care *SELECT THIS OPTION TO GET ONE FREE ENTRY*
$20
This includes 5 tickets

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $20 *

This bundle includes:

$50 gift certificate for a hair service with Mikal Floyd at ROOTS hair salon

Spray tan with Alex Lasley at Southern Lox salon

Gel Manicure with Heart & Soles Salon

$100 gift card to Pure Aesthetics

$100 tattoo gift certificate with Rhonda Frank at Mystic Arts Tattoo shop

Vanilla cinnamon scented candle

2 Papa Johns gift certificates

VALUED AT $415

Summer Fun Bundle
$3

This bundle includes:

3 piece outdoor furniture set - 2 chairs and a small table

Metal fire pit

6 piece knife set

Custom Poplar wood cutting board

5 pack of fire pit skewers

8 inch Ice cream cake from Dairy Queen

2 day passes to Leitchfield Aquatic Center

VALUED AT $213



Summer Fun *SELECT THIS OPTION FOR ONE FREE ENTRY*
$12
This includes 5 tickets

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *

This bundle includes:

3 piece outdoor furniture set - 2 chairs and a small table

Metal fire pit

6 piece knife set

Custom Poplar wood cutting board

5 pack of fire pit skewers

8 inch Ice cream cake from Dairy Queen

2 day passes to Leitchfield Aquatic Center

VALUED AT $213

Car Care *SELECT THIS OPTION FOR ONE FREE ENTRY*
$12
This includes 5 tickets

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *

This bundle includes:

Oil change from Outback Garage

Tire rotate and balance from Leitchfield Tire

5 gallon gas jug

Car wash bucket and supplies

Pocket knife

VALUED AT $240

Car Care Bundle
$3

This bundle includes:

Oil change from Outback Garage

Tire rotate and balance from Leitchfield Tire

5 gallon gas jug

Car wash bucket and supplies

Pocket knife

VALUED AT $240


For the Guys Bundle
$3

This bundle includes:

Pop up transparent hunting blind

Pocket knife

Grayson County Cougars hat

$15 gift card to Hometown Hangout

3 Dominoes pizza gift certificates

Burberry cologne

$100 Tattoo certificate with Noah or Abby Lewis at Love and Devotion Tattoo shop

Car wash bucket

VALUED AT $388



For the Guys *SELECT THIS OPTION TO GET ONE FREE ENTRY*
$12
This includes 5 tickets

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *

This bundle includes:

Pop up transparent hunting blind

Pocket knife

Grayson County Cougars hat

$15 gift card to Hometown Hangout

3 Dominoes pizza gift certificates

Burberry cologne

$100 Tattoo certificate with Noah or Abby Lewis at Love and Devotion Tattoo shop

Car wash bucket

VALUED AT $388

Support Grayson
$3

This bundle includes:

2 months of gymnastics classes at Twin Lakes Gymnastics

Dessert certificate at Farmers Feedmill

$25 gift certificate to Clarkson Cafe

$25 gift certificate for Jaja's Bakery

5 free kids buffet tickets to Mr.Gatti's

$25 gift certificate to Four Peas in a Pod

$30 gift certificate for Beasley's Parkway Restaurant

VALUED AT $240



Support Grayson *SELECT THIS OPTION TO GET ONE FREE ENTRY*
$12
This includes 5 tickets

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *

This bundle includes:

2 months of gymnastics classes at Twin Lakes Gymnastics

Dessert certificate at Farmers Feedmill

$25 gift certificate to Clarkson Cafe

$25 gift certificate for Jaja's Bakery

5 free kids buffet tickets to Mr.Gatti's

$25 gift certificate to Four Peas in a Pod

$30 gift certificate for Beasley's Parkway Restaurant

VALUED AT $240

Add a donation for AIM Wellness Helps

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