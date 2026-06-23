AIM Wellness Helps's Miles Matter Raffle

GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET

* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *

This bundle includes:

2 months of gymnastics classes at Twin Lakes Gymnastics

Dessert certificate at Farmers Feedmill

$25 gift certificate to Clarkson Cafe

$25 gift certificate for Jaja's Bakery

5 free kids buffet tickets to Mr.Gatti's

$25 gift certificate to Four Peas in a Pod

$30 gift certificate for Beasley's Parkway Restaurant

VALUED AT $240