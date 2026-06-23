AIM Wellness Helps's Miles Matter Raffle

About this raffle
Charcoal Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler (approx 48qt)
VALUED AT $395.00
GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET
* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $20 *
Charcoal Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler (approx 48qt)
VALUED AT $395.00
This bundle includes:
1 hour photography session with Haley Clemons
Live plant from Pine View Nursery
Goodie bag from Pretty in Pink
Hanging Wreath from The Bloom Room
Gift basked from Fun Inflated
Gift basket from The Groom Room
Gift certificate for 2 dirty soda's from Farm Life Nutrition
VALUED AT $600
GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET
* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $20 *
This bundle includes:
1 hour photography session with Haley Clemons
Live plant from Pine View Nursery
Goodie bag from Pretty in Pink
Hanging Wreath from The Bloom Room
Gift basked from Fun Inflated
Gift basket from The Groom Room
Gift certificate for 2 dirty soda's from Farm Life Nutrition
VALUED AT $600
This bundle includes:
$50 gift certificate for a hair service with Mikal Floyd at ROOTS hair salon
Spray tan with Alex Lasley at Southern Lox salon
Gel Manicure with Heart & Soles Salon
$100 gift card to Pure Aesthetics
$100 tattoo gift certificate with Rhonda Frank at Mystic Arts Tattoo shop
Vanilla cinnamon scented candle
2 Papa Johns gift certificates
VALUED AT $415
GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET
* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $20 *
This bundle includes:
$50 gift certificate for a hair service with Mikal Floyd at ROOTS hair salon
Spray tan with Alex Lasley at Southern Lox salon
Gel Manicure with Heart & Soles Salon
$100 gift card to Pure Aesthetics
$100 tattoo gift certificate with Rhonda Frank at Mystic Arts Tattoo shop
Vanilla cinnamon scented candle
2 Papa Johns gift certificates
VALUED AT $415
This bundle includes:
3 piece outdoor furniture set - 2 chairs and a small table
Metal fire pit
6 piece knife set
Custom Poplar wood cutting board
5 pack of fire pit skewers
8 inch Ice cream cake from Dairy Queen
2 day passes to Leitchfield Aquatic Center
VALUED AT $213
GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET
* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *
This bundle includes:
3 piece outdoor furniture set - 2 chairs and a small table
Metal fire pit
6 piece knife set
Custom Poplar wood cutting board
5 pack of fire pit skewers
8 inch Ice cream cake from Dairy Queen
2 day passes to Leitchfield Aquatic Center
VALUED AT $213
GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET
* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *
This bundle includes:
Oil change from Outback Garage
Tire rotate and balance from Leitchfield Tire
5 gallon gas jug
Car wash bucket and supplies
Pocket knife
VALUED AT $240
This bundle includes:
Oil change from Outback Garage
Tire rotate and balance from Leitchfield Tire
5 gallon gas jug
Car wash bucket and supplies
Pocket knife
VALUED AT $240
This bundle includes:
Pop up transparent hunting blind
Pocket knife
Grayson County Cougars hat
$15 gift card to Hometown Hangout
3 Dominoes pizza gift certificates
Burberry cologne
$100 Tattoo certificate with Noah or Abby Lewis at Love and Devotion Tattoo shop
Car wash bucket
VALUED AT $388
GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET
* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *
This bundle includes:
Pop up transparent hunting blind
Pocket knife
Grayson County Cougars hat
$15 gift card to Hometown Hangout
3 Dominoes pizza gift certificates
Burberry cologne
$100 Tattoo certificate with Noah or Abby Lewis at Love and Devotion Tattoo shop
Car wash bucket
VALUED AT $388
This bundle includes:
2 months of gymnastics classes at Twin Lakes Gymnastics
Dessert certificate at Farmers Feedmill
$25 gift certificate to Clarkson Cafe
$25 gift certificate for Jaja's Bakery
5 free kids buffet tickets to Mr.Gatti's
$25 gift certificate to Four Peas in a Pod
$30 gift certificate for Beasley's Parkway Restaurant
VALUED AT $240
GET ONE FREE ENTRY BY SELECTING TO BUY A BUNDLE TICKET
* this option is to purchase ticket bundle of 5 raffle tickets for $12 *
This bundle includes:
2 months of gymnastics classes at Twin Lakes Gymnastics
Dessert certificate at Farmers Feedmill
$25 gift certificate to Clarkson Cafe
$25 gift certificate for Jaja's Bakery
5 free kids buffet tickets to Mr.Gatti's
$25 gift certificate to Four Peas in a Pod
$30 gift certificate for Beasley's Parkway Restaurant
VALUED AT $240
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