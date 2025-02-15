A.I.M.E. for the Arts Sponsorship

7736 Adrienne Dr

Breinigsville, PA 18031, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, banners, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 30 minutes of speaking and presentation, large booth, 2 main sponsors open.
Gold Sponsor
$500
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, banners, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 25 minutes of speaking and presentation, large size booth, 5 main sponsors open.
Silver Sponsor
$350
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 15 minutes of speaking and presentation, medium-sized booth, unlimited main sponsors open.
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Social media tagging, marketing opportunities, small booth, unlimited main sponsors open.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!