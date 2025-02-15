A.I.M.E. for the Arts Sponsorship

Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, banners, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 30 minutes of speaking and presentation, large booth, 2 main sponsors open.
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, banners, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 30 minutes of speaking and presentation, large booth, 2 main sponsors open.
Gold Sponsor
$500
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, banners, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 25 minutes of speaking and presentation, large size booth, 5 main sponsors open.
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, banners, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 25 minutes of speaking and presentation, large size booth, 5 main sponsors open.
Silver Sponsor
$350
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 15 minutes of speaking and presentation, medium-sized booth, unlimited main sponsors open.
Business name and logo on flyers, pamphlets, and program information, social media tagging, marketing opportunities, 15 minutes of speaking and presentation, medium-sized booth, unlimited main sponsors open.
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Social media tagging, marketing opportunities, small booth, unlimited main sponsors open.
Social media tagging, marketing opportunities, small booth, unlimited main sponsors open.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!