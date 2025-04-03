A.I.M.E. Tier 4 Small Business Owner Membership

Best for entrepreneurs looking to grow while supporting future professionals monthly. ✅ Early Newsletter Access ✅ Intern & Apprentice Access – Connect with skilled, career-ready talent. ✅ Early Event Invitations ✅ Guest Speaking Opportunities – Share expertise at A.I.M.E. events. ✅ Name Recognition & Sponsorship – Increased visibility within the A.I.M.E. community. ✅ Career Development Partnerships – Collaborate on workforce initiatives.

Best for entrepreneurs looking to grow while supporting future professionals monthly. ✅ Early Newsletter Access ✅ Intern & Apprentice Access – Connect with skilled, career-ready talent. ✅ Early Event Invitations ✅ Guest Speaking Opportunities – Share expertise at A.I.M.E. events. ✅ Name Recognition & Sponsorship – Increased visibility within the A.I.M.E. community. ✅ Career Development Partnerships – Collaborate on workforce initiatives.

More details...