Aiming for Accessibility

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About this event
Register your team of 4. Includes 100 clays per person, breakfast, lunch, and 4 t-shirts.
Pay for an individual spot.
Includes 2 team registrations, logo on all event signage, social media posts, logo on event t-shirt & shooting station sign.
Includes 1 team registration, logo on event t-shirt & shooting station sign.
Includes 1 team registration, name on event t-shirt & shooting station sign.
Name on shooting station sign.
$
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