enGAGE Mobility

Hosted by

enGAGE Mobility

About this event

Aiming for Accessibility

759 US-65

Walnut Shade, MO 65771, USA

Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team of 4. Includes 100 clays per person, breakfast, lunch, and 4 t-shirts.

Individual Registration
$100

Pay for an individual spot.

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$2,000

Includes 2 team registrations, logo on all event signage, social media posts, logo on event t-shirt & shooting station sign.

12 GAUGE SPONSOR
$1,000

Includes 1 team registration, logo on event t-shirt & shooting station sign.

20 GAUGE SPONSOR
$500

Includes 1 team registration, name on event t-shirt & shooting station sign.

410 SPONSOR
$100

Name on shooting station sign.

Add a donation for enGAGE Mobility

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