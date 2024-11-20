Air Alliance Houston's Silent Auction

Two 12/25 Texans Tickets w Parking (Beyoncé Half time show)
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Seats are at the 45yard line, 12 rows behind the bench-
Donated by: Board Member Terry Thorn
Value: $1000
Seats are at the 45yard line, 12 rows behind the bench-
Donated by: Board Member Terry Thorn
Value: $1000
One 60 minute at home Couple's massage
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
From: Carra Active Wellness
Value: $230
From: Carra Active Wellness
Value: $230
One Brow threading session
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
From: Nikohl's Brow-Brow Specialist
Value: $30
From: Nikohl's Brow-Brow Specialist
Value: $30
One Tractor Scoop of Finished Compost
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Must pick up
From: Zero Waste Houston
Value: $85
Must pick up
From: Zero Waste Houston
Value: $85
In-office chair massage day for staff
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
In-office chair massage day for staff - 15 min sessions, up to 5 hrs
From: CityWide Massage
Value $600
In-office chair massage day for staff - 15 min sessions, up to 5 hrs
From: CityWide Massage
Value $600
French White Wine Basket
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $250
Mickaël Gelder Bordeaux Blanc: A fresh and citrus Sauvignon Blanc from the famous wine town of Bordeaux in France, renowned for its excellent Cabernets and Merlots. The 2023 vintage is the first vintage of Mickaël, a recently converted winemaker post-Covid, following decades of experience in the wine industry.
Thierry Drouin Mâcon-Villages: A crisp and mineral Chardonnay from the hills of Mâcon, a small town in France. Thierry Drouin started making wines in 1981, now passing it on to his son Charles. To be enjoyed with Thanksgiving food.
Rosé Brut: A fruity and refreshing sparkling rosé made of Pinot Noir. Winemaking in the Ruhlmann-Schutz family can be traced back all the way since 1688. Tradition makes for elegance and perfection.
Value: $250
Mickaël Gelder Bordeaux Blanc: A fresh and citrus Sauvignon Blanc from the famous wine town of Bordeaux in France, renowned for its excellent Cabernets and Merlots. The 2023 vintage is the first vintage of Mickaël, a recently converted winemaker post-Covid, following decades of experience in the wine industry.
Thierry Drouin Mâcon-Villages: A crisp and mineral Chardonnay from the hills of Mâcon, a small town in France. Thierry Drouin started making wines in 1981, now passing it on to his son Charles. To be enjoyed with Thanksgiving food.
Rosé Brut: A fruity and refreshing sparkling rosé made of Pinot Noir. Winemaking in the Ruhlmann-Schutz family can be traced back all the way since 1688. Tradition makes for elegance and perfection.
French Red Wine Basket
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $300
Ruhlmann-Schutz Pinot Noir: A light and fruity Pinot Noir from the small French wine region of Alsace, bordering Germany. Winemaking in the Ruhlmann-Schutz family can be traced back all the way since 1688. Tradition makes for elegance and perfection.
Château Fleur Haut Gaussens Bordeaux: A typical Bordeaux blend, bold and dry. Wine in the Lhuillier family is a family matter since 1941. Hervé is now the third generation of winemaker in the family upholding the tradition.
Domaine Matignon Saumur Brut: A crisp and dry sparkling Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley. Yves Matignon is now the third generation of winemaker in the family. A sparkling wine that rivals Champagne. Ruhlmann-Schutz Crémant d’Alsace
Value: $300
Ruhlmann-Schutz Pinot Noir: A light and fruity Pinot Noir from the small French wine region of Alsace, bordering Germany. Winemaking in the Ruhlmann-Schutz family can be traced back all the way since 1688. Tradition makes for elegance and perfection.
Château Fleur Haut Gaussens Bordeaux: A typical Bordeaux blend, bold and dry. Wine in the Lhuillier family is a family matter since 1941. Hervé is now the third generation of winemaker in the family upholding the tradition.
Domaine Matignon Saumur Brut: A crisp and dry sparkling Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley. Yves Matignon is now the third generation of winemaker in the family. A sparkling wine that rivals Champagne. Ruhlmann-Schutz Crémant d’Alsace
Native landscape consultation
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Native landscape consultation from gardening expert and board member Lucy Randel
Value: $200
Native landscape consultation from gardening expert and board member Lucy Randel
Value: $200
Catered Top Golf party for 12 people with gameplay and food
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $750
Value: $750
Rowing Class for up to 22 guests at The Row House Houston