Air Alliance Houston's Silent Auction

Value: $250 Mickaël Gelder Bordeaux Blanc: A fresh and citrus Sauvignon Blanc from the famous wine town of Bordeaux in France, renowned for its excellent Cabernets and Merlots. The 2023 vintage is the first vintage of Mickaël, a recently converted winemaker post-Covid, following decades of experience in the wine industry. Thierry Drouin Mâcon-Villages: A crisp and mineral Chardonnay from the hills of Mâcon, a small town in France. Thierry Drouin started making wines in 1981, now passing it on to his son Charles. To be enjoyed with Thanksgiving food. Rosé Brut: A fruity and refreshing sparkling rosé made of Pinot Noir. Winemaking in the Ruhlmann-Schutz family can be traced back all the way since 1688. Tradition makes for elegance and perfection.

Value: $250 Mickaël Gelder Bordeaux Blanc: A fresh and citrus Sauvignon Blanc from the famous wine town of Bordeaux in France, renowned for its excellent Cabernets and Merlots. The 2023 vintage is the first vintage of Mickaël, a recently converted winemaker post-Covid, following decades of experience in the wine industry. Thierry Drouin Mâcon-Villages: A crisp and mineral Chardonnay from the hills of Mâcon, a small town in France. Thierry Drouin started making wines in 1981, now passing it on to his son Charles. To be enjoyed with Thanksgiving food. Rosé Brut: A fruity and refreshing sparkling rosé made of Pinot Noir. Winemaking in the Ruhlmann-Schutz family can be traced back all the way since 1688. Tradition makes for elegance and perfection.

seeMoreDetailsMobile