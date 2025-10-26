The Booster Club Shop

Nike Dri-FIT Micro Pique 2.0 Polo

Tall sizes available in select colors: Anthracite, Black, Cool Grey, Game Royal, Gym Blue, Navy, University

Red, Valor Blue, White

The best-selling Nike polo just got better. Still engineered from soft, stretchable micro pique fabric, the Nike

Dri-FIT Micro Pique 2.0 Polo is now 5 styles strong. It delivers unparalleled comfort with Dri-FIT moisture

management technology and features updated design lines and fit. Flat knit collar and three-button placket.

Rolled-forward shoulder seams, open hem sleeves and open hem. White or black pearlized buttons selected

to complement the shirt color. Contrast Swoosh logo is embroidered on the left sleeve. Made of 4.3-ounce,

100% polyester Dri-FIT fabric.