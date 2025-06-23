eventClosed

AIR FORCE APPRECIATION DAY 2025- 65 Years Strong: A Sapphire Salute to Our Airmen PARADE TICKETS

Mountain Home

ID 83647, USA

PARADE ENTRY (ACTIVE CHAMBER MEMBER)
$10

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY ORGANIZATION (FREE) AFAD BOOSTER (FREE)WAIVERS WILL BE PROVIDED UPON SUBMISSION AND MUST BE FILLED OUT IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE

PARADE ENTRY (NON CHAMBER MEMBER)
$20

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY ORGANIZATION (FREE) AFAD BOOSTER (FREE)WAIVERS WILL BE PROVIDED UPON SUBMISSION AND MUST BE FILLED OUT IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE

PARADE ENTRY
free

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY ORGANIZATION (FREE) AFAD BOOSTER (FREE) WAIVERS WILL BE PROVIDED UPON SUBMISSION AND MUST BE FILLED OUT IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE

BOOSTER SPONSOR
$100

Booster Sticker

Invite to Booster Breakfast

1 Parade entry

PATRIOT SPONSOR
$250

Stage recognition day of event

Business window painted for the week of

AFAD

1 Parade Entry

Booster sticker with Booster Breakfast

Invite

EAGLE SPONSOR
$500

Recognition on Chamber Social Media Platforms

Name and/or logo posted on Chamber website

Business logo on event banner

Recognition on stage day of the event

Free vendor space

Business window painted for the week of AFAD

Recognition at Chamber meeting and events during the promotion of the event

Booster sticker with Booster Breakfast Invite

Parade entry

RED WHITE & BLUE SPONSOR
$1,000

Recognition on Chamber Social Media Platforms

Customized Social Media Marketing Plan up to 30 days prior to the event

Name and/or logo posted on Chamber website

Business Logo on event banner

Recognition on stage day of the event

Recognition on printed flyers

Business window painted for the week of AFAD

Recognition at Chamber meeting and events during the promotion of the event

Booster sticker with Breakfast Invite

Free vendor space

VIP Parade Sitting (limited) (priceless)

Parade Entry

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing