Air Force Gala Silent Auction 2025

511 Travis Ave, Travis AFB, CA 94535, USA (ALS Bldg 205)

Bark Box
Bark Box
$5

1 month Bark Box subscription

Wine Tasting Bundle
Wine Tasting Bundle
$25

Wine Tasting bundle with complimentary bottle.

(Must be 21 or over to bid for this item)

Pampas Steakhouse Discount cards
Pampas Steakhouse Discount cards
$10

4, %50 off gift cards to Pampas ISteakhouse.

Sac Museum gift Cards
$15

3 Free admissions for the Museum of Science and Curiosity in Sacramento.

Sac Museum gift Cards
$15

3 Free admissions for the Museum of Science and Curiosity in Sacramento.

Buckhorn Gift Cards
Buckhorn Gift Cards
$25

Two 50$ Gift Cards to Buckhorn BBQ

Buckhorn Gift Cards
$25

Two 50$ Gift Cards to Buckhorn BBQ

Leatherby Ice-cream Gift Cards
Leatherby Ice-cream Gift Cards
$10

Two 25$ Gift Cards to Leatherbys Creamery.

6Flags Tickets (2)
6Flags Tickets (2)
$30

Two Free Admissions to 6 Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo. I

Bluehouse Korean BBQ Gift Cards
Bluehouse Korean BBQ Gift Cards
$35

(5) 28$ Gift Cards to Bluehouse Korean BBQ in Vacaville.

Kendra Scott Gold Bracelet
Kendra Scott Gold Bracelet
$15

Kendra Scott Gold Stretch Bracelet

Autographed picture of SF Giants Pitcher Ryan Walker
Autographed picture of SF Giants Pitcher Ryan Walker
$5

A hand signed (unframed) 8x10 Photo of Giants Pitcher Ryan Walker.

Jelly Belly Gift Basket item
Jelly Belly Gift Basket
$20

A jelly Belly Gift Basket with tons of candy and samples from the Jelly Belly Factory!

