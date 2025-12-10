Hosted by

Trex Company, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Airline Vouchers to Support UWNSV

Pick-up location

2500 Trex Wy, Winchester, VA 22601, USA

Delta Airline eCredit for $1,000 item
Delta Airline eCredit for $1,000
$200

Starting bid

Delivered via email.


Take off on your next adventure with Delta Airlines! Perfect for a vacation or visiting loved ones, this item includes a voucher that can be redeemed for up to $1000 on Delta Airlines flights, giving you the freedom to design your next getaway. Whether you're dreaming of a beach escape, a city exploration, or a scenic mountain retreat, this item puts your travel plans within reach. Bid now and start planning your next journey!


Fair Market Value: $1000


Disclaimer: Vouchers must be redeemed by December 4, 2026. Voucher is valid on Delta Airlines and other flights operated by Delta.

Delta Airline eCredit for $1,000 item
Delta Airline eCredit for $1,000
$200

Starting bid

Delivered via email.


Take off on your next adventure with Delta Airlines! Perfect for a vacation or visiting loved ones, this item includes a voucher that can be redeemed for up to $1000 on Delta Airlines flights, giving you the freedom to design your next getaway. Whether you're dreaming of a beach escape, a city exploration, or a scenic mountain retreat, this item puts your travel plans within reach. Bid now and start planning your next journey!


Fair Market Value: $1000


Disclaimer: Vouchers must be redeemed by December 4, 2026. Voucher is valid on Delta Airlines and other flights operated by Delta.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!