african immigrants and refugees transition services

Hosted by

african immigrants and refugees transition services

About this event

AIRTS FUNdraising Annual Gala

4525 Beaver Ave

Des Moines, IA 50310, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes:
• Gala entry
• Full African dinner
• Cultural performances
• Silent auction access
• Community impact presentation

Perfect for individuals who want to celebrate and support..

VIP Admission
$125

Includes everything in General admission PLUS:

• Priority seating

• Early VIP reception access

• Special recognition at event

• VIP gift bag

🐘 Elephant Table – $800 (Seats 8)
$600

Includes:
• Reserved table for 8
• Table signage recognition
• Program recognition
• Dinner & full gala access


🐃 Buffalo Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:
• 1 Premium Table (8 seats)
• Logo on website
• Logo in printed program
• Social media recognition

🦏 Rhino Sponsor
$5,000

Powerful Impact Partner

Includes:
• 2 Premium Tables (16 seats)
• Prominent logo placement
• Verbal recognition
• Logo on event banner
• Featured social media spotlight

🦁 Lion Sponsor
$10,000

Leadership. Courage. Legacy.

Includes:
• 2 VIP Tables (16 seats)
• Premier logo placement (largest visibility)
• Speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes)
• Logo on all promotional materials
• Stage screen recognition
• Exclusive sponsor spotlight campaign

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!