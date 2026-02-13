AIRTS FUNdraising Annual Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
• Gala entry
• Full African dinner
• Cultural performances
• Silent auction access
• Community impact presentation
Perfect for individuals who want to celebrate and support..
Includes everything in General admission PLUS:
• Priority seating
• Early VIP reception access
• Special recognition at event
• VIP gift bag
Includes:
• Reserved table for 8
• Table signage recognition
• Program recognition
• Dinner & full gala access
Includes:
• 1 Premium Table (8 seats)
• Logo on website
• Logo in printed program
• Social media recognition
Powerful Impact Partner
Includes:
• 2 Premium Tables (16 seats)
• Prominent logo placement
• Verbal recognition
• Logo on event banner
• Featured social media spotlight
Leadership. Courage. Legacy.
Includes:
• 2 VIP Tables (16 seats)
• Premier logo placement (largest visibility)
• Speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes)
• Logo on all promotional materials
• Stage screen recognition
• Exclusive sponsor spotlight campaign
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