Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton Concert Tickets Raffle

One Chance to Win – $5
Purchase one raffle ticket for $5 and receive one entry for a chance to win two tickets to see Fantasia featuring Anthony Hamilton live at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC. The winning ticket will be drawn April 24, 2026, and you do not have to be present to win.
Five Chances to Win – $20
Purchase five raffle tickets for $20 and receive five entries for a chance to win two tickets to see Fantasia featuring Anthony Hamilton live at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC. The winning ticket will be drawn April 24, 2026, and you do not have to be present to win.
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