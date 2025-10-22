Regis University

Hosted by

Regis University

About this event

AJCU Facilities, Public Safety & Sustainability Conference at Regis University

3333 Regis Blvd

Denver, CO 80221, USA

Full Conference Access
$575

Provides a member of an AJCU Institution full access to all conference activities beginning on Sunday, April 12 at 4:00 p.m. - Wednesday, April 15, 11:00 a.m.

One Guest: Excursions on Monday, April 13, 2026
$85

Provides one guest access to join the group as they explore Red Rocks Amphitheatre, tour Coors Brewing Company and enjoy hors d'oeuvres and beverages in Golden, Colorado. Bus will pick up from Clarke Hall at the Regis University NW Denver campus at 12:30 p.m.

One Guest: Dinner at a Restaurant in Downtown Denver
$100

Provides one guest access to join the group for dinner on Tuesday, April 14 at a downtown Denver restaurant.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Gold Sponsor

Regis Blue Sponsor
$3,000

Regis Blue Sponsor

Regis Fan Sponsor
$1,000

Regis Fan Sponsor

Regis Ranger Sponsor
$500

Regis Ranger Sponsor

Happy Hour on 4/14 in Walker's Pub
$652.58

Sponsorship for Happy Hour in Walker's Pub on 4/14/26

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