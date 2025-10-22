AJCU Facilities, Public Safety & Sustainability Conference at Regis University

About this event
Provides a member of an AJCU Institution full access to all conference activities beginning on Sunday, April 12 at 4:00 p.m. - Wednesday, April 15, 11:00 a.m.
Provides one guest access to join the group as they explore Red Rocks Amphitheatre, tour Coors Brewing Company and enjoy hors d'oeuvres and beverages in Golden, Colorado. Bus will pick up from Clarke Hall at the Regis University NW Denver campus at 12:30 p.m.
Provides one guest access to join the group for dinner on Tuesday, April 14 at a downtown Denver restaurant.
Gold Sponsor
Regis Blue Sponsor
Regis Fan Sponsor
Regis Ranger Sponsor
Sponsorship for Happy Hour in Walker's Pub on 4/14/26
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