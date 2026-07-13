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Ajoire De Vivre Corporation

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Ajoire De Vivre Corporation

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Ajoire De Vivre Corporation's: Hope & Healing Bookstore

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Wars Of A Widow: Suddenly Solo:Navigating the First 365 Days item
Wars Of A Widow: Suddenly Solo:Navigating the First 365 Days
$20

A powerful Christian resource for widows navigating grief, healing, and rebuilding after the loss of a spouse. Through biblical wisdom, personal reflection, and practical strategies, Wars of a Widow offers hope, encouragement, and tools to help readers embrace a future filled with renewed purpose.

Perfect for:

  • Widows
  • Caregivers
  • Churches & Women's Ministries
  • Grief Support Groups
  • Counselors & Community Organizations

Every purchase supports the mission of A Joie de Vivre Corporation to provide hope, healing, and life-changing resources to individuals and families experiencing loss.

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Wars Of A Widow: Reflection & Companion Workbook Daily item
Wars Of A Widow: Reflection & Companion Workbook Daily
$15

Wars of a Widow Reflection & Companion Workbook is designed to:

Transform inspiration into action with the official Wars of a Widow Reflection & Companion Workbook. This guided journal provides daily reflection prompts, scripture, practical exercises, budgeting tools, prayer space, and personal action plans to help readers apply the principles from the book and continue their healing journey.

Ideal for:

  • Personal devotional study
  • Support Groups
  • Bible Studies
  • Counseling Sessions
  • Women's Ministry Groups

Designed to complement Wars of a Widow and strengthen faith, resilience, and renewed purpose—one day at a time.

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