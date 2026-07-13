Ajoire De Vivre Corporation's: Hope & Healing Bookstore

A powerful Christian resource for widows navigating grief, healing, and rebuilding after the loss of a spouse. Through biblical wisdom, personal reflection, and practical strategies, Wars of a Widow offers hope, encouragement, and tools to help readers embrace a future filled with renewed purpose.

Perfect for:

Widows

Caregivers

Churches & Women's Ministries

Grief Support Groups

Counselors & Community Organizations

Every purchase supports the mission of A Joie de Vivre Corporation to provide hope, healing, and life-changing resources to individuals and families experiencing loss.