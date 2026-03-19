A+K Food Truck

About this event
Smoked Sliced Brisket | House BBQ Sauce | Chef’s Dill Pickles | Cheddar | Garlic Aioli | Arugula | NAVAD Bakery Sesame Seed Bun
Slow-smoked, tender beef brisket piled high on a soft, toasted bun—chef-inspired with that perfect balance of smoky flavor, juicy texture, and melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Topped with our house BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, and crisp pickles for a classic kick. A fan-favorite that always sells out fast—pure comfort in every bite, made fresh by Adam and Kelly with over a decade of passion.
Save a few bucks and enjoy a taste of New England's nostalgic creamy clam chowder and fresh clam fritters!
Authentic New England Clam Chowder – thick, rich, and creamy, kettle-cooked with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth. Loaded with tender clam chunks, hearty potatoes, onions, and just the right blend of spices for that classic coastal taste. A true Rhode Island favorite, made with over 125 years of Blount seafood tradition!
Drum Rock Clam Fritters dusted with Sea Salt
Hot Dog + Ketchup. Served with Chips.
Meat Sauce | Diced Onions | Yellow Mustard | Celery Salt
Ruffles, Doritos, Cheetos, etc., while supplies last
$
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