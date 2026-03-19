A+K Food Truck

Smoked Sliced Brisket | House BBQ Sauce | Chef’s Dill Pickles | Cheddar | Garlic Aioli | Arugula | NAVAD Bakery Sesame Seed Bun





Slow-smoked, tender beef brisket piled high on a soft, toasted bun—chef-inspired with that perfect balance of smoky flavor, juicy texture, and melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Topped with our house BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, and crisp pickles for a classic kick. A fan-favorite that always sells out fast—pure comfort in every bite, made fresh by Adam and Kelly with over a decade of passion.