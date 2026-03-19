House Of Hogs

Hosted by

House Of Hogs

About this event

A+K Food Truck

30 Martin St

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

Brisket Sandwich item
Brisket Sandwich
$17

Smoked Sliced Brisket | House BBQ Sauce | Chef’s Dill Pickles | Cheddar | Garlic Aioli | Arugula | NAVAD Bakery Sesame Seed Bun


Slow-smoked, tender beef brisket piled high on a soft, toasted bun—chef-inspired with that perfect balance of smoky flavor, juicy texture, and melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Topped with our house BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, and crisp pickles for a classic kick. A fan-favorite that always sells out fast—pure comfort in every bite, made fresh by Adam and Kelly with over a decade of passion.

Clam Chowder + Fritter Combo item
Clam Chowder + Fritter Combo
$14

Save a few bucks and enjoy a taste of New England's nostalgic creamy clam chowder and fresh clam fritters!

Blount New England Style Clam Chowder item
Blount New England Style Clam Chowder
$8

Authentic New England Clam Chowder – thick, rich, and creamy, kettle-cooked with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth. Loaded with tender clam chunks, hearty potatoes, onions, and just the right blend of spices for that classic coastal taste. A true Rhode Island favorite, made with over 125 years of Blount seafood tradition!

Clam Fritters item
Clam Fritters
$9

Drum Rock Clam Fritters dusted with Sea Salt

Kids Hot Dog item
Kids Hot Dog
$5

Hot Dog + Ketchup. Served with Chips.

"All The Way" RI Style Hot Dog
$6

Meat Sauce | Diced Onions | Yellow Mustard | Celery Salt

Assorted Potato Chips item
Assorted Potato Chips
$2.50

Ruffles, Doritos, Cheetos, etc., while supplies last

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