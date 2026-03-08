AK NAWIC Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes two golf foursomes with mulligan package for each team. Sponsorship of two hole & tees. Logo on new GPS Platform TagMarshal and support of NAWIC activities. Sponsor has the option of (wo)maning the hole or not.
Includes two golf foursomes with mulligan package for each team. Each team must have a women on it or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Sponsorship of two hole & tees and support of NAWIC activities. Sponsor has the option of (wo)maning the hole.
Includes two golf foursomes with mulligan package for team. Each team must have a women or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Sponsorship of one hole & tee. Sponsor has the option of (wo)maning the hole.
Includes one golf foursome, team must have a woman on the team of experience a 3 stroke penalty; team mulligan package, hole & tee sponsorship, sponsorship of lunch and support of NAWIC Activities.
Includes one golf foursome, team must have a woman or experience a 3 stroke penalty, and team mulligan package. Sponsorship of one hole & tee, sponsorship of breakfast.
Includes one golf foursome, must have a women or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Team mulligan package. Sponsorship of one hole & tee.
Includes one golf foursome with mulligan package team. Sponsorship of one hole or tee.
Includes one golf foursome, must have a woman or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Sponsorship of one hole & tee.
Includes one golf foursome.
Sponsorship of Lunch at the Golf event.
Sponsorship of Breakfast at the golf tournament.
Sponsorship of a beverage cart at the golf tournament.
Sponsorship of the Hole In One Contest, Sponsor is able to (wo)man the hole or we will perform for you.
Sponsorship of Mimosa's being served at the golf tournament. Sponsorship includes the Tap certified server. Sponsor will offered to be at the tent with the server if desired.
Sponsorship of the Chipping Contest at the golf tournament. Sponsor is allow to (wo)man the booth or we will provide for you.
Sponsorship of the Funky Club Contest at the golf tournament.
Have your logo displayed on each golf cart
Have your logo displayed on the new GPS platform implemented to keep score during the tournament.
Have your logo displayed as a sponsor at both the Tee and Hole.
Have your logo displayed as a sponsor at a Tee or a Hole.
Package incudes mulligans, string and pink tees
Sponsorship of a professional golfer, allowing members to take a chance that they will be able to hit longer than the Pro.
We want everyone to join us so if you don't have a team, sign up here and we'll fit you with others.
Sponsor the Closest to the Pin prize.
Sponsor of the Longest Drive Prize
Sponsor the driving range before the tournament.
$
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