National Association of Women in Construction Alaska #197

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction Alaska #197

About this event

AK NAWIC Golf Tournament

3651 O'Malley Rd

Anchorage, AK 99507, USA

Presenting Platinum
$4,500

Includes two golf foursomes with mulligan package for each team. Sponsorship of two hole & tees. Logo on new GPS Platform TagMarshal and support of NAWIC activities. Sponsor has the option of (wo)maning the hole or not.

Superior Platinum
$4,000

Includes two golf foursomes with mulligan package for each team. Each team must have a women on it or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Sponsorship of two hole & tees and support of NAWIC activities. Sponsor has the option of (wo)maning the hole.

Platinum
$3,500

Includes two golf foursomes with mulligan package for team. Each team must have a women or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Sponsorship of one hole & tee. Sponsor has the option of (wo)maning the hole.

Presenting Gold
$3,000

Includes one golf foursome, team must have a woman on the team of experience a 3 stroke penalty; team mulligan package, hole & tee sponsorship, sponsorship of lunch and support of NAWIC Activities.

Superior Gold
$2,500

Includes one golf foursome, team must have a woman or experience a 3 stroke penalty, and team mulligan package. Sponsorship of one hole & tee, sponsorship of breakfast.

Gold
$2,000

Includes one golf foursome, must have a women or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Team mulligan package. Sponsorship of one hole & tee.

Silver
$1,500

Includes one golf foursome with mulligan package team. Sponsorship of one hole or tee.

Bronze
$1,300

Includes one golf foursome, must have a woman or experience a 3 stroke penalty. Sponsorship of one hole & tee.

2026 Golf Team
$1,000

Includes one golf foursome.

Lunch Sponsor
$800

Sponsorship of Lunch at the Golf event.

Breakfast Sponsor
$800

Sponsorship of Breakfast at the golf tournament.

Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$700

Sponsorship of a beverage cart at the golf tournament.

Hole in One Sponsorship
$800

Sponsorship of the Hole In One Contest, Sponsor is able to (wo)man the hole or we will perform for you.

Mimosa Sponsorship
$800

Sponsorship of Mimosa's being served at the golf tournament. Sponsorship includes the Tap certified server. Sponsor will offered to be at the tent with the server if desired.

Chipping Contest
$500

Sponsorship of the Chipping Contest at the golf tournament. Sponsor is allow to (wo)man the booth or we will provide for you.

Funky Club Contest
$500

Sponsorship of the Funky Club Contest at the golf tournament.

Cart Sponsor
$700

Have your logo displayed on each golf cart

TAG Marshall
$800

Have your logo displayed on the new GPS platform implemented to keep score during the tournament.

Hole & Tee Sponsorship
$500

Have your logo displayed as a sponsor at both the Tee and Hole.

Tee OR Hole Sponsorship
$250

Have your logo displayed as a sponsor at a Tee or a Hole.

Mulligan Package
$200

Package incudes mulligans, string and pink tees

Beat the Pro
$700

Sponsorship of a professional golfer, allowing members to take a chance that they will be able to hit longer than the Pro.

Single Player
$250

We want everyone to join us so if you don't have a team, sign up here and we'll fit you with others.

Closest To The Pin Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Closest to the Pin prize.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Sponsor of the Longest Drive Prize

Driving Range Sponsorship
$700

Sponsor the driving range before the tournament.

Add a donation for National Association of Women in Construction Alaska #197

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