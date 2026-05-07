P.O.I.S.E.D. Chartering Day Celebration

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes 1 ticket per purchase. Meal included with the celebration experience.
The sponsorship includes reserved seating (10 tickets), full-page ad, logo recognition, verbal acknowledgment, and ability to add up to 300 promotional items for guest gift bags.
Note: Please email your ad to [email protected] no later than May 28, 2026 to be included in the event materials.
The sponsorship includes reserved seating (5 tickets), full-page ad, logo recognition, verbal acknowledgment, and ability to add up to 150 promotional items for guest gift bags.
Note: Please email your ad to [email protected] no later than May 28, 2026 to be included in the event materials.
The sponsorship includes reserved seating (2 tickets), full-page ad, logo recognition, and ability to add 50 promotional items for guest gift bags.
Note: Please email your ad to [email protected] no later than May 28, 2026 to be included in the event materials.
This is not a ticket. This option is to support P.O.I.S.E.D. with a personal message of encouragement and support a P.O.I.S.E.D. member as she celebrates this meaningful milestone on her chartering journey or advertise.
Note: Please email your message, ad or photo to [email protected] no later than May 28, 2026 to be included in the event materials. Limit message to 50 words or less for one slide. NO ticket is included with this option.
This is not a ticket. This option is to support P.O.I.S.E.D. with 2 personal messages of encouragement and support a P.O.I.S.E.D. member as she celebrates this meaningful milestone on her chartering journey or advertise.
Note: Please email your message, ad or photo to [email protected] no later than May 28, 2026 to be included in the event materials. Limit message to 50 words or less for one slide. NO ticket is included with this option.
THIS OPTION IS A DONATION ONLY.
Amounts in this box means you would like to make a donation only. You don't plan to attend the event, but would like to support the fundraiser. NO Ticket is included in this option.
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