AKA Omicron Gamma's 40th Anniversary Souvenir Journal Fundraiser

About this shop
Please note you will receive a printed copy of the souvenir journal for each full page purchased.
The design fee is optional and only if you need a designer to put your ad together.
Please note the outside back cover is a single advertisement opportunity on a first come, first serve basis.
Please note the inside front cover is a single advertisement opportunity on a first come, first serve basis.
Please note the inside back cover is a single advertisement opportunity on a first come, first serve basis.
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