Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Omicron Gamma Chapter

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Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Omicron Gamma Chapter

About this shop

AKA Omicron Gamma's 40th Anniversary Souvenir Journal Fundraiser

Full Page Ad
$200

Please note you will receive a printed copy of the souvenir journal for each full page purchased.

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Half Page Ad
$150
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Quarter Page Ad
$100
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Business Card
$50
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Patron Listing
$25
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(optional by June 27, 2026) If you need an ad designed,
$50

The design fee is optional and only if you need a designer to put your ad together.

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Outside Back Cover (single ad opportunity)
$1,000

Please note the outside back cover is a single advertisement opportunity on a first come, first serve basis.

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Inside Front Cover
$800

Please note the inside front cover is a single advertisement opportunity on a first come, first serve basis.

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Inside Back Cover
$500

Please note the inside back cover is a single advertisement opportunity on a first come, first serve basis.

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Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Omicron Gamma Chapter

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