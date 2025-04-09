eventClosed

AKB - Gala Sponsorship

The Tirrell Room 254 Quarry St

Quincy, MA 02169, USA

General admission
$75
A big thank YOU for coming to celebrate our 10 years of kindness. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognized as “Annie’s Kindness Blankets H.U.G.S. Gala Presented by [Your Company]” • Logo prominently displayed on the event photo backdrop • Logo featured on all event signage, printed materials, website & social media • Full page ad in event program • Reserved Table for 10 • Exclusive acknowledgment during the event program • Featured article on AKB’s website & newsletter • 10 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
H.U.G.S. Sponsor
$2,500
Hope Sponsor
$1,500
• Logo on event signage, website, and social media • Half page add in event program • 4 Event Tickets • 2 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Kindness Sponsor
$1,000
Kindness Sponsor – $1,000 • Logo on event signage & website • Half page ad in event program • 2 Event Tickets • 1 Raffle Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Friends of AKB
$500
• Quarter page ad in event program • 1 Event Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Dedication Sponsor
$20
Dedication in-honor / in-memory name displayed on our in memory/honor board. Please email us the name you would like displayed to [email protected] ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.

