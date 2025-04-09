AKB - Gala Sponsorship

A big thank YOU for coming to celebrate our 10 years of kindness. ------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
A big thank YOU for coming to celebrate our 10 years of kindness. ------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognized as “Annie’s Kindness Blankets H.U.G.S. Gala Presented by [Your Company]”
• Logo prominently displayed on the event photo backdrop
• Logo featured on all event signage, printed materials, website & social media
• Full page ad in event program
• Reserved Table for 10
• Exclusive acknowledgment during the event program
• Featured article on AKB’s website & newsletter
• 10 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
• Recognized as “Annie’s Kindness Blankets H.U.G.S. Gala Presented by [Your Company]”
• Logo prominently displayed on the event photo backdrop
• Logo featured on all event signage, printed materials, website & social media
• Full page ad in event program
• Reserved Table for 10
• Exclusive acknowledgment during the event program
• Featured article on AKB’s website & newsletter
• 10 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
H.U.G.S. Sponsor
$2,500
Recognized as “Annie’s Kindness Blankets H.U.G.S. Gala Presented by [Your Company]”
• Logo prominently displayed on the event photo backdrop
• Logo featured on all event signage, printed materials, website & social media
• Full page ad in event program
• Reserved Table for 10
• Exclusive acknowledgment during the event program
• Featured article on AKB’s website & newsletter
• 10 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Recognized as “Annie’s Kindness Blankets H.U.G.S. Gala Presented by [Your Company]”
• Logo prominently displayed on the event photo backdrop
• Logo featured on all event signage, printed materials, website & social media
• Full page ad in event program
• Reserved Table for 10
• Exclusive acknowledgment during the event program
• Featured article on AKB’s website & newsletter
• 10 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Hope Sponsor
$1,500
• Logo on event signage, website, and social media
• Half page add in event program
• 4 Event Tickets
• 2 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
• Logo on event signage, website, and social media
• Half page add in event program
• 4 Event Tickets
• 2 Raffle Tickets ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Kindness Sponsor
$1,000
Kindness Sponsor – $1,000
• Logo on event signage & website
• Half page ad in event program
• 2 Event Tickets
• 1 Raffle Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Kindness Sponsor – $1,000
• Logo on event signage & website
• Half page ad in event program
• 2 Event Tickets
• 1 Raffle Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Friends of AKB
$500
• Quarter page ad in event program
• 1 Event Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
• Quarter page ad in event program
• 1 Event Ticket ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Dedication Sponsor
$20
Dedication in-honor / in-memory name displayed on our in memory/honor board. Please email us the name you would like displayed to [email protected] ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.
Dedication in-honor / in-memory name displayed on our in memory/honor board. Please email us the name you would like displayed to [email protected] ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Note: Zeffy asks for a donation on the next screen - please choose "other" then type in "0". You do not have to add $$ for Zeffy.