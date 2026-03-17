ATASC-ATAMLA-AKM

Hosted by

ATASC-ATAMLA-AKM

About this event

Sing & Bloom A Throwback Night of your all-time favorites

20 Lake Rd

Irvine, CA 92604, USA

General Admission
$30

General Admission

Personal Sponsorship
$250

*Recognition in the concert program

*VIP seating for 2

*Sharing and promoting sponsor individuals on our social media accounts

Business Sponsorship
$500

*Company logo featured on event promotions & concert program

*Information booth at the concert area

*Product sample & flyer distribution

*Corporate banners displayed at the venue

*VIP seating for 4

*Sharing and promoting sponsor business and organizations on our social media accounts

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