Sing & Bloom A Throwback Night of your all-time favorites

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About this event
Irvine, CA 92604, USA
General Admission
*Recognition in the concert program
*VIP seating for 2
*Sharing and promoting sponsor individuals on our social media accounts
*Company logo featured on event promotions & concert program
*Information booth at the concert area
*Product sample & flyer distribution
*Corporate banners displayed at the venue
*VIP seating for 4
*Sharing and promoting sponsor business and organizations on our social media accounts
$
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