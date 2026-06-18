Àkójọpọ̀'s July 25th Concert Auction

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This vibrant collage features imagery of Margaret Bonds—the trailblazing African American female composer, pianist, and educator. Bonds was among the first Black composers to gain significant recognition in the United States.
Starting bid
24x36 FRAME INCHES
This collage features a vivid rendering of Nora Douglas Holt—the composer, critic, singer, and pianist—who was the first Black American to earn a master's degree in music.
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24x36 FRAME INCHES
Supremely pretty in pink, this collage features imagery of Betty Jackson King. Born in Chicago, King was a pianist, choral conductor, and teacher who was well known for her arrangements of spirituals and operas, and for her influence on Black classical music traditions.
Starting bid
24x36 FRAME INCHES
This radiant collage features a rendering of Florence Price—the classical composer, organist, and music teacher. A product of the New England Conservatory of Music and the University of Chicago, Price was the first African American woman to have her composition performed by a major US orchestra.
Starting bid
Take the music home with you, and bid on the CD featuring the complete recording of our 2025 South Side Sisters, Sounds, and Stories concert.
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