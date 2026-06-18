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Àkójọpọ̀'s July 25th Concert Auction

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Margaret Bonds Framed Collage Art item
Margaret Bonds Framed Collage Art
$100

Starting bid

24x36 FRAME INCHES


This vibrant collage features imagery of Margaret Bonds—the trailblazing African American female composer, pianist, and educator. Bonds was among the first Black composers to gain significant recognition in the United States.

Nora Holt Collage Art item
Nora Holt Collage Art
$100

Starting bid

24x36 FRAME INCHES


This collage features a vivid rendering of Nora Douglas Holt—the composer, critic, singer, and pianist—who was the first Black American to earn a master's degree in music.

Betty Jackson King Collage Art item
Betty Jackson King Collage Art
$100

Starting bid

24x36 FRAME INCHES


Supremely pretty in pink, this collage features imagery of Betty Jackson King. Born in Chicago, King was a pianist, choral conductor, and teacher who was well known for her arrangements of spirituals and operas, and for her influence on Black classical music traditions.

Florence Price Collage Art item
Florence Price Collage Art
$100

Starting bid

24x36 FRAME INCHES


This radiant collage features a rendering of Florence Price—the classical composer, organist, and music teacher. A product of the New England Conservatory of Music and the University of Chicago, Price was the first African American woman to have her composition performed by a major US orchestra.

CD of South Side Sisters item
CD of South Side Sisters
$25

Starting bid

Take the music home with you, and bid on the CD featuring the complete recording of our 2025 South Side Sisters, Sounds, and Stories concert.

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