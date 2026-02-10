Offered by

Banquet Hall Rentals

Banquet Hall Rental Rate (Monday-Thursday)
$400

No deposit is included in this price.

Banquet Hall Rental Deposit (Monday-Thursday)
$150

No rental rate is included in this price.

Banquet Hall Rental Deposit (Friday-Sunday)
$200

No rental rate is included in this price.

For rentals with 100 Guests or Fewer.

Banquet Hall Rental Rate (Friday-Sunday)
$500

No rental deposit is included in this price.

For rentals with 100 Guests or Fewer.

Banquet Hall Rental Deposit (Friday-Sunday)
$300

No rental rate is included in this price.

For rentals with 101+ guests.

Banquet Hall Rental Rate (Friday-Sunday)
$800

No rental deposit is included in this price.

For rentals with 101+ guests.

Non-Profit Org. Banquet Hall Rental Deposit(Monday-Thursday)
$150

No rental rate is included in price.

Non-Profit Org. Banquet Hall Rental Rate(Monday-Thursday)
$350

No rental deposit included in price.

Non-Profit Org. Banquet Hall Rental Deposit(Friday-Sunday)
$150

No rental rate included in price.

Non-Profit Org. Banquet Hall Rental Rate (Friday-Sunday)
$400

No rental deposit included.

