Akron Trivia Night

Logo on all event materials, signage, and promotional emails
Featured on GHCDC website and social media
Opportunity to welcome guests or present a trivia round
Reserved VIP table for up to 6 guests
Recognition during event and in post-event thank-you
Soap Box Sponsor
$500
Logo on signage and promotional materials
Shout-out on GHCDC social media
2 complimentary event tickets
Recognition during the event
Peanut Gallery Sponsor
$750
Logo and Signage at the Food and Bar stations
Dedicated post on GHCDC social media
4 complimentary event tickets
Recognition during the event
Goodyear Heights Sponsor
$250
Name/logo on event signage
1 complimentary event ticket
Mention on GHCDC social media and website
Name/logo on event signage
1 complimentary event ticket
Mention on GHCDC social media and website
Friend of Goodyear Heights CDC
$100
