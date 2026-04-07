Akron Women's Rugby Jersey Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!
Further Sizing:
4: Chest 28 in
6: Chest 30 in
8: Chest 32 in
10: Chest 34 in
12 Chest 36 in
14: Chest 38 in
16: Chest 42 in
18: Chest 44 in
20: Chest 46 in
22: Chest 48 in
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
Starting bid
These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!
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