Hosted by

Greater Akron Rugby Foundation

About this event

Akron Women's Rugby Jersey Auction

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #2: Size 12 (M) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #2: Size 12 (M)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in


Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #3: Size 20 item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #3: Size 20
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #4: Size 14 (L) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #4: Size 14 (L)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #5: Size 14 (L) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #5: Size 14 (L)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #6: Size 12 (M) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #6: Size 12 (M)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #7: Size 14 (L) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #7: Size 14 (L)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #8: Size 14 (L) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #8: Size 14 (L)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #11: Size 14 (L) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #11: Size 14 (L)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #12: Size 14 (L) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #12: Size 14 (L)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #13: Size 12 (M) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #13: Size 12 (M)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #14: Size 12 (M) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #14: Size 12 (M)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #15: Size 12 (M) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #15: Size 12 (M)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #16: Size 10 (S) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #16: Size 10 (S)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #17: Size 12 (M) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #17: Size 12 (M)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #19: Size 16 (XL) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #19: Size 16 (XL)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #20: Size 18 (XXL) item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #20: Size 18 (XXL)
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #21: Size 20 item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #21: Size 20
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #22: Size 22 item
Western Reserve Hospital Jersey #22: Size 22
$25

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Western Reserve Jersey worn during the 2023 Payoff Run! Sizing are European and fit snug!

Further Sizing:

4: Chest 28 in

6: Chest 30 in

8: Chest 32 in

10: Chest 34 in

12 Chest 36 in

14: Chest 38 in

16: Chest 42 in

18: Chest 44 in

20: Chest 46 in

22: Chest 48 in

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #1- XL item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #1- XL
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #2- L item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #2- L
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #4- L item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #4- L
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #5- L item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #5- L
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #6- L item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #6- L
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #9- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #9- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #11- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #11- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #12- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #12- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #13- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #13- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #14- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #14- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #15- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #15- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #16- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #16- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #17- M item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #17- M
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #18- L item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #18- L
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #19- L item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #19- L
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #20- XL item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #20- XL
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #21- 2XL item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #21- 2XL
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #22- 3XL item
OG Barbarian PBR Women's Jersey #22- 3XL
$25

Starting bid

These are as OG as it comes for Akron Women's Rugby and a true piece of history for this team!

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