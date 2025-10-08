Akua Seva's Silent Auction for Tutoring

Starting bid
A self-taught artist originally from Peru, Pereda lived and worked in Lahaina for over 20 years, where he owned and operated Gallery Rafael on Front Street. Both his gallery and home were lost in the August 2023 fire. Known for his vibrant use of color and signature palette knife technique, Pereda’s work captures the beauty and emotion of Maui’s landscapes, sunsets, and ocean scenes.
Exotic plants by Robert Wilcox. $100 value gift certificate. Robert is an expert with exotic plants particularly in the orchid families and relatives. This photo shows some of the variety possible.
Locally made epoxy resin art. Turtle, octopus, and coasters. Follow on instagram at sunshine_creations808
Bikram Yoga Maui is a yoga studio located in Kahului, HI, that specializes in the practice of Bikram yoga. With a commitment to enhancing the well-being of its community, the studio provides a welcoming environment for practitioners of all levels.
Nicole will assess your skin and tailor a custom treatment program for specific concerns. Clinical skin products will be selected according to your skin type and relaxing facial techniques will be incorporated to enhance results. 60 minutes. Value is $185
Sara Helland, owner of Chrysalis Body and Soul, believes in the importance of finding stability, peace and serenity within our busy lifestyles and society. Chrysalis Body and Soul was founded in 2015 to bring you peace and relaxation for body, mind, and soul while experiencing the healing energy of the Hawaiian Islands. Sara is dedicated to assisting with the transformation of your body and soul while guiding you to enlightenment.
Each session is divinely guided to reach and connect with the soul, allowing whatever needs healing in that moment to be revealed. The voice of your soul is heard and the divine energy is channeled through the giver to awaken, nurture and guide you to your transformation. Value $220
"Bod" is the physical body and it’s systems, "E", the non-physical or energetic bodies and "work" uses the mind and breath to connect the physical and non-physical to cultivate health and well being. Bod-E-Work offers a multitude of services which will leave you feeling peaceful, revitalized and happy.
Based on the island of Maui, BodE Work is Founded by David Nelson, a physician of Traditional Chinese Medicine, acupuncturist, and body-worker with over 3 decades of experience.
Renowned Maui photographer Carollyne Sinclair, whose work has been featured internationally, offers a powerful fine art photograph capturing the island’s spirit with extraordinary detail and emotional depth. Using Phase One technology, Carollyne seeks more than a visual image — she pursues truth and perfection, gathering layers of light and texture that allow each piece to be reimagined and revisited over time.
“It’s not enough to capture an appearance — I want to achieve a greater perfection. As I mature as an artist, I can return to the image and see something new.”
This donated image is not just a picture of Maui, but a living portrait — evolving with the viewer, honoring the island’s resilience and beauty.
Value: $10,000
Modalities offered are: Reiki, Craniosacral Therapy, Aquatic Therapy, Contrast therapy with ice bath and sauna with breathwork instruction. Modalities can be tailored to your needs. Gift certificate value is $170. Two winners will be honored with gift certificates.
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman opened in Wailea in Febuary 2011, bringing 36 craft brews on tap served at 29 degrees, kiawe wood oven pizza, and live music to Maui's south side. Whether it's live local music, culinary cocktails, day boat fish, or a slice of cream pie, there's something for everyone. Gift certificate is valued at $100
AAAA Keshi Edison pearl necklace with 14k gold filled clasps from Heather's Treasures!
$400 A Honu Space gift certificate, which includes a 30-minute phone consultation and a four-hour in-home organizing session.
Beautiful resin art 12 inches wide ready to hang from @resin_addiction_808
The Three Voyages of Captain Cook (1768-1779) The first great map to identify what were called the "New Discoveries". Handcarved frame made from Albizia wood (Monkeypod). Artist: Bryant Neal - [email protected]
Voted Best Of Maui” Waterfall Hike & Chocolate Tour
* Private Waterfall Hike *
* Farm To Table Chocolate Making & Delicious Tasting*
* Ancient Gardens of The Last King Of Hawaii*
* Fun Amazon Style Rainforest * World’s Largest Prehistoric Dinosaur Ferns*
*Easy Hike, Great for Couples & Families*
*Only 60 minutes from Kihei or Lahaina*
Value $512
