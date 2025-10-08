Sales closed

Akua Seva's Silent Auction for Tutoring

Lahaina Print from Rafael Perada item
Lahaina Print from Rafael Perada
$100

Starting bid

A self-taught artist originally from Peru, Pereda lived and worked in Lahaina for over 20 years, where he owned and operated Gallery Rafael on Front Street. Both his gallery and home were lost in the August 2023 fire. Known for his vibrant use of color and signature palette knife technique, Pereda’s work captures the beauty and emotion of Maui’s landscapes, sunsets, and ocean scenes.

Exotic plants item
Exotic plants
$75

Starting bid

Exotic plants by Robert Wilcox. $100 value gift certificate. Robert is an expert with exotic plants particularly in the orchid families and relatives. This photo shows some of the variety possible.

Ocean Collection item
Ocean Collection
$50

Starting bid

Locally made epoxy resin art. Turtle, octopus, and coasters. Follow on instagram at sunshine_creations808

One month Unlimited Bikram Yoga item
One month Unlimited Bikram Yoga
$100

Starting bid

Bikram Yoga Maui is a yoga studio located in Kahului, HI, that specializes in the practice of Bikram yoga. With a commitment to enhancing the well-being of its community, the studio provides a welcoming environment for practitioners of all levels.

Bella Skin Care Facial item
Bella Skin Care Facial
$120

Starting bid

Nicole will assess your skin and tailor a custom treatment program for specific concerns.  Clinical skin products will be selected according to your skin type and relaxing facial techniques will be incorporated to enhance results.  60 minutes. Value is $185

Sara Helland 90 Minute Massage item
Sara Helland 90 Minute Massage
$150

Starting bid

Sara Helland, owner of Chrysalis Body and Soul, believes in the importance of finding stability, peace and serenity within our busy lifestyles and society. Chrysalis Body and Soul was founded in 2015 to bring you peace and relaxation for body, mind, and soul while experiencing the healing energy of the Hawaiian Islands. Sara is dedicated to assisting with the transformation of your body and soul while guiding you to enlightenment. 

Each session is divinely guided to reach and connect with the soul, allowing whatever needs healing in that moment to be revealed. The voice of your soul is heard and the divine energy is channeled through the giver to awaken, nurture and guide you to your transformation. Value $220

David Nelson Bod E Work Pain Resolution item
David Nelson Bod E Work Pain Resolution
$95

Starting bid

"Bod" is the physical body and it’s systems, "E", the non-physical or energetic bodies and "work" uses the mind and breath to connect the physical and non-physical to cultivate health and well being. Bod-E-Work offers a multitude of services which will leave you feeling peaceful, revitalized and happy.

Based on the island of Maui, BodE Work is Founded by David Nelson, a physician of Traditional Chinese Medicine, acupuncturist, and body-worker with over 3 decades of experience. 

Carollyne Sinclaire large Framed Photograph 34X28 item
Carollyne Sinclaire large Framed Photograph 34X28
$1,000

Starting bid

Renowned Maui photographer Carollyne Sinclair, whose work has been featured internationally, offers a powerful fine art photograph capturing the island’s spirit with extraordinary detail and emotional depth. Using Phase One technology, Carollyne seeks more than a visual image — she pursues truth and perfection, gathering layers of light and texture that allow each piece to be reimagined and revisited over time.

“It’s not enough to capture an appearance — I want to achieve a greater perfection. As I mature as an artist, I can return to the image and see something new.”

This donated image is not just a picture of Maui, but a living portrait — evolving with the viewer, honoring the island’s resilience and beauty.

Value: $10,000

A'A Roots $50 Gift Certificates (4 winners) item
A'A Roots $50 Gift Certificates (4 winners)
$35

Starting bid

 A'A Roots revolves around being health conscious and eco friendly. We achieve this by preparing fresh and locally sourced vegan dishes, along with freshly pressed juices and smoothies that are infused with super-foods for everyone to enjoy.

Healing Therapy Session (various types) item
Healing Therapy Session (various types)
$120

Starting bid

Modalities offered are: Reiki, Craniosacral Therapy, Aquatic Therapy, Contrast therapy with ice bath and sauna with breathwork instruction. Modalities can be tailored to your needs. Gift certificate value is $170. Two winners will be honored with gift certificates.

Monkeypod Wailea Gift Certificate item
Monkeypod Wailea Gift Certificate
$70

Starting bid

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman opened in Wailea in Febuary 2011, bringing 36 craft brews on tap served at 29 degrees, kiawe wood oven pizza, and live music to Maui's south side. Whether it's live local music, culinary cocktails, day boat fish, or a slice of cream pie, there's something for everyone. Gift certificate is valued at $100

AAAA Keshi Edison pearl necklace with 14k gold filled clasps item
AAAA Keshi Edison pearl necklace with 14k gold filled clasps
$150

Starting bid

AAAA Keshi Edison pearl necklace with 14k gold filled clasps from Heather's Treasures!

$400 gift certificate organizing item
$400 gift certificate organizing
$200

Starting bid

$400 A Honu Space gift certificate, which includes a 30-minute phone consultation and a four-hour in-home organizing session.

Resin Art item
Resin Art item
Resin Art
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful resin art 12 inches wide ready to hang from @resin_addiction_808

Cook's General Chart of the Pacific 1784 item
Cook's General Chart of the Pacific 1784
$100

Starting bid

The Three Voyages of Captain Cook (1768-1779) The first great map to identify what were called the "New Discoveries". Handcarved frame made from Albizia wood (Monkeypod). Artist: Bryant Neal - [email protected]

StoryofHawaiiMuseum.com

Kings Gardens Maui -4 Complimentary passes item
Kings Gardens Maui -4 Complimentary passes
$150

Starting bid

Voted Best Of Maui” Waterfall Hike & Chocolate Tour

* Private Waterfall Hike *

* Farm To Table Chocolate Making & Delicious Tasting*

* Ancient Gardens of The Last King Of Hawaii*

* Fun Amazon Style Rainforest * World’s Largest Prehistoric Dinosaur Ferns*

*Easy Hike, Great for Couples & Families*

*Only 60 minutes from Kihei or Lahaina*

Value $512

