Al Ashraf Court 106

Hosted by

Al Ashraf Court 106

About this event

Al Ashraf Commandress Charity Ball

27033 Northwestern Hwy

Southfield, MI 48034, USA

Al Ashraf Court #106 Illustrious Commandress Charity Ball
$125

Get ready for a FULL weekend of Havana Nights - music, style, and sisterhood - leading into our signature evening of elegance as Court No. 106 presents its Annual Charity Ball honoring Illustrious Commandress Daughter Janna Hannah.


Expect dinner, entertainment, and an unforgettable room full of community leaders and supporters celebrating purpose and impact.


Click here for HOTEL DETAILS

Ball Bundle
$210

Full Weekend Ticket and Full Page Souviner Journal Ad

Become a Vendor
$150

Showcase your business for a FULL weekend to an upscale, professional audience. Vendor spaces are available for select businesses offering quality products and services.


What Vendors Receive (Price for FULL Weekend Only):

  • Exposure to community leaders and professionals
  • Branded table space with 2 Chairs
  • Promotion before and during the event
Additional Vendor Table
$50

Designed for the vendor that needs to spread out.

SOUVENIR JOURNAL FULL PAGE ADS
$100

Deadline for submission of an advertisement for the journal is:


JUNE 28, 2026


Make check or Money Order payable and mailed to the following address: Al Ashraf Court No. 106

601 Heather Lane

Lansing, MI 48915


Print ready ads can be sent by emailing [email protected]


Ads will not be accepted without payment

SOUVENIR JOURNAL HALF PAGE ADS
$50

Deadline for submission of an advertisement for the journal is:


JUNE 28, 2026


Make check or Money Order payable and mailed to the following address: Al Ashraf Court No. 106

601 Heather Lane

Lansing, MI 48915


Print ready ads can be sent by emailing [email protected]


Ads will not be accepted without payment

SOUVENIR JOURNAL BUSINESS CARD ADS
$35

Deadline for submission of an advertisement for the journal is:


JUNE 28, 2026


Make check or Money Order payable and mailed to the following address: Al Ashraf Court No. 106

601 Heather Lane

Lansing, MI 48915


Print ready ads can be sent by emailing [email protected]


Ads will not be accepted without payment

Add a donation for Al Ashraf Court 106

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!