Al Ashraf Commandress Charity Ball

Hosted by
About this event
Southfield, MI 48034, USA
Get ready for a FULL weekend of Havana Nights - music, style, and sisterhood - leading into our signature evening of elegance as Court No. 106 presents its Annual Charity Ball honoring Illustrious Commandress Daughter Janna Hannah.
Expect dinner, entertainment, and an unforgettable room full of community leaders and supporters celebrating purpose and impact.
Click here for HOTEL DETAILS
Full Weekend Ticket and Full Page Souviner Journal Ad
Showcase your business for a FULL weekend to an upscale, professional audience. Vendor spaces are available for select businesses offering quality products and services.
What Vendors Receive (Price for FULL Weekend Only):
Designed for the vendor that needs to spread out.
Deadline for submission of an advertisement for the journal is:
JUNE 28, 2026
Make check or Money Order payable and mailed to the following address: Al Ashraf Court No. 106
601 Heather Lane
Lansing, MI 48915
Print ready ads can be sent by emailing [email protected]
Ads will not be accepted without payment
Deadline for submission of an advertisement for the journal is:
JUNE 28, 2026
Make check or Money Order payable and mailed to the following address: Al Ashraf Court No. 106
601 Heather Lane
Lansing, MI 48915
Print ready ads can be sent by emailing [email protected]
Ads will not be accepted without payment
Deadline for submission of an advertisement for the journal is:
JUNE 28, 2026
Make check or Money Order payable and mailed to the following address: Al Ashraf Court No. 106
601 Heather Lane
Lansing, MI 48915
Print ready ads can be sent by emailing [email protected]
Ads will not be accepted without payment
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!