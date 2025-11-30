Al-Huda Academy

Al-Huda Academy Partnership

5410Apex Hwy 55 Suite I

Durham, NC 27713, USA

Silver
$500

Meaningful Support • Community Recognition

Expand to see what's included:


1 - Fundraising Event Benefits (January 18, 2026):

  • Logo displayed at the Fundraiser
  • 2 complimentary seats
  • Not included: Flyers at table
  • Not included: Rolling advertisement on screen

2 - Year-Round Benefits:

  • Small logo in the 2026 Calendar
  • Recognition on the school website
  • Inclusion in a group thank-you post on social media
Gold
$1,000

Strong Support • Broad Recognition

Expand to see what's included:


1 - Fundraising Event Benefits (January 18, 2026):

  • Logo displayed at the Fundraiser
  • 2 complimentary seats
  • Flyers at table
  • Not included: Rolling advertisement on screen

2 - Year-Round Benefits:

  • Medium logo in the 2026 Calendar
  • Recognition on the school website
  • Individual thank-you post on social media
Platinum
$2,500

Maximum Visibility • Highest Impact

Expand to see what's included:


1 - Fundraising Event Benefits (January 18, 2026):

  • Logo displayed at the Fundraiser
  • Complimentary seats
  • Flyers at table
  • Rolling advertisement on screen

2 - Year-Round Benefits:

  • Large logo in the 2026 Calendar
  • Recognition on the school website
  • Dedicated promotional post on social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!