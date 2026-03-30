Al Madina School of Richmond

Hosted by

Al Madina School of Richmond

About this event

Al Madina School of Richmond 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

10700 Academy Dr

Midlothian, VA 23112, USA

Adult
$35

Adult admission ticket is for ages 11+

Child
$25

Children admission ticket is for ages 4 - 10 years old

Lap Infant (No Chair)
Free

Infants sitting on the lap are free.

Day Care Ticket
$15

Daycare is offered for children under 10 years of age. There is a multi-child discount for 3+ children below.

Multi-Child Day Ticket
$10

This daycare ticket is for 3 or more children under the age of 10 years old. It is priced at $10 per child. This requires you to purchase a minimum of 3 tickets.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

The Platinum level sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tickets
  • Honorable Mention during program
  • Large-mention on paper program/website
Gold Sponsorship
$500

The Gold level sponsorship includes:

  • 1 ticket
  • Honorable Mention during program
  • Medium-ad on paper program/website
Silver Tier Sponsorship
$250

The Gold level sponsorship includes:

  • Honorable Mention during program
  • Small-ad on paper program/website
AMSR Teacher
Free

For our wonderful teachers, the celebration event is FREE!

Add a donation for Al Madina School of Richmond

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