Al Madina School of Richmond 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

About this event
Adult admission ticket is for ages 11+
Children admission ticket is for ages 4 - 10 years old
Infants sitting on the lap are free.
Daycare is offered for children under 10 years of age. There is a multi-child discount for 3+ children below.
This daycare ticket is for 3 or more children under the age of 10 years old. It is priced at $10 per child. This requires you to purchase a minimum of 3 tickets.
The Platinum level sponsorship includes:
The Gold level sponsorship includes:
The Gold level sponsorship includes:
For our wonderful teachers, the celebration event is FREE!
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