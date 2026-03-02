Al Nas Court No. 240 Boots and Fans Line Dance Party

Dust off your boots and grab your favorite fan it’s time to dance! The Officers and Members of Al Nas Court No. 240 are thrilled to invite you to our Boots and Fans Line Dance Party, an afternoon guaranteed to bring the music, the moves, and nonstop fun.

Join us on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Elks Lodge BPOE 1564, located at 940 Pulaski Hwy, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. This lively celebration will feature great music, line dancing, and plenty of opportunities to show off your favorite steps whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just ready to have a good time.



