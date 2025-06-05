Al Taylor Memorial Golf Tournament Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
A one-of-a-kind pieces that captures Al's spirit in a uniquely personal way - through his own "doodles". This composition celebrates the man whose legacy continues to inspire our community to support student success. Some things are priceless—but this one helps fund scholarships too.
Donated by: Stephanie Taylor
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $3,600
Roll Tide to victory with this incredible collection of three Alabama Football helmets signed by coaching legend Nick Saban! Each helmet represents one of the Crimson Tide's championship seasons (2015, 2017, and 2020), making this a true collector's dream and a piece of college football history. Whether you're bleeding crimson and white or just appreciate championship excellence, these helmets celebrate the kind of dedication and success that Al Taylor believed in. As an added bonus, the winning bidder will have the exclusive opportunity to complete the collection by purchasing the 2009, 2011, and 2012 signed championship helmets through an additional donation to the Al Taylor Foundation. It's a chance to own a piece of dynasty while building a scholarship legacy that would make Coach Saban and Al both proud!
Donated by: David DeSantis
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $4,000
Get ready for the ultimate golf experience! This once-in-a-lifetime package includes Sunday night accommodations in a private home, two tickets to Monday's practice round at Augusta National, and the chance to witness golf history in the making. Arrive Sunday April 6th after 3:00 PM and depart Monday April 7th. Dinner reservations with the McCraney group available Sunday night, or we can help arrange your own perfect evening. Al would have loved watching you walk those legendary fairways!
Donated by: Chip and Julie McCraney
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $2,500
Four incredible days at one of golf's most spectacular venues! This package includes two tickets to the sold-out tournament and daily Pebble Beach access from February 12th - February 15th, 2026. You'll see the top 75 players in the world compete in this elevated PGA Tour event. Assistance with accommodations and guest golf available as needed. It's Pebble Beach—need we say more?
Donated by: Chip and Julie McCraney
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $1,500
Escape to paradise at Herons Watch Condominium in the heart of 30A! This ground floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo puts you just 3 minutes from the beach by bike and 5 minutes from Rosemary Beach, Alys Beach, Seaside, and Grayton Beach. Three nights (Thursday to Sunday) of pure coastal bliss await, with flexible weekend coordination based on availability. The owner doesn't rent this gem—it's family-only, which makes this opportunity extra special.
Donated by: Chip and Julie McCraney
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $1,000
Get your groove on with six months of VIP access to one of New Orleans' most legendary music venues! Experience world-class entertainment, exclusive member events, and the authentic spirit of the Big Easy. Whether you're into blues, rock, jazz, or anything in between, this membership opens the door to unforgettable nights of live music in the heart of the French Quarter.
Donated by: Bo Bounds
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500
Here's a choice that would make any whiskey lover raise their glass in appreciation! Winner gets to choose their own adventure: either a hands-on Whiskey Cocktail Making Class where you and five friends will craft and enjoy three cocktails from start to finish, or a premium Whiskey Tasting featuring exclusively Buffalo Trace Distillery selections. Whether you're the type who loves to shake things up or prefers to savor the pure artistry of Kentucky's finest, this experience promises an evening of friendship, fine spirits, and memories worth toasting. Six people, great whiskey, and the satisfaction of supporting students—Al would definitely approve of this spirited choice!
Donated by: Robert & Mandy DeSantis
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500
¡Salud to a great cause! Gather a group of eight people for an authentic margarita tasting experience that'll have everyone saying "¡Olé!" You'll discover the art of the perfect margarita while sampling premium varieties that showcase the craft behind this beloved cocktail. Whether you're a margarita aficionado or just someone who knows how to have a good time with friends, this tasting promises an evening of laughter, learning, and liquid sunshine. It's the perfect way to celebrate your winning bid while supporting students who are ready to toast their own bright futures!
Donated by: Robert & Mandy DeSantis
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500
Flash that winning smile with confidence! This professional-grade custom molded whitening kit ensures your pearly whites are as bright as your generous heart. Because supporting students should make you smile—and now everyone will notice when you do.
Donated by: Family Dental Center of Laurel
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400
Treat yourself and five friends to an unforgettable evening at The Loft in historic downtown Laurel! Your party will enjoy a complete dining experience on the charming courtyard patio, featuring appetizers, entrée, desserts, and two bottles of wine to share. It's the perfect setting for celebrating your auction win, catching up with friends, or just enjoying great food in a beautiful atmosphere. Reservations must be made directly with The Loft, and the evening can be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time in 2025. Gratuity not included, but the memories and the satisfaction of supporting student scholarships? Those are priceless.
Donated by: Jon Diggets
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400
For the firearms enthusiast, this Ruger SR22 Pistol represents quality craftsmanship and reliable performance. All federal and state laws apply. A serious addition to any collection from someone who takes supporting students seriously too.
Donated by: Gold Mine Gun & Pawn
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400
Get your hands dirty for a great cause! This pottery class for ten is perfect for date night, girls' night, or that team-building event that's actually fun. Create something beautiful while supporting something meaningful. Warning: may result in uneven bowls and uncontrollable laughter.
Donated by: Saron Henderson
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
See the world through premium lenses with these top-quality Maui Jim sunglasses. Perfect for those sunny days on the golf course, beach trips, or just looking cool while doing good. Because when you're supporting education, you deserve to look this good doing it.
Donated by: Eye Care Associates
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Hail State! Show your Bulldog pride with this stunning framed 24"x36" MSU Drill Field print. Perfect for the office, den, or anywhere you want to display your Mississippi State spirit. It's a beautiful reminder of Al's favorite team and a bid on a student's future.
Donated by: Adam Trest
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Green up your space with these quality planters from Laurel Nursery & Garden. Perfect for starting that garden project or adding some natural beauty to your home. Planters will come with seasonal plants, and are roughly 2’ tall and 2.5’ in diameter. Watch your plants grow while helping students grow too.
Donated by: Laurel Nursery & Garden
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Take the stress out of gift-giving with professional gift wrapping service that handles roughly 12-15 gifts with pickup and drop-off included! All supplies are provided, and wrapping can be customized for any occasion—holidays, birthdays, graduations, or those "just because" moments that matter most. Perfect for busy schedules, special celebrations, or when you want your presents to look as thoughtful as the person giving them. Valid for one year from the date of the tournament, so you can spread the convenience throughout the year. Because presentation matters—in gifts and in supporting student futures.
Donated by: Erin Pitts
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Stay organized in style with this high-tech Skylight Calendar that keeps your whole family connected. It's like having a command center for your household—but way more attractive and definitely more helpful than asking "What's happening today?" for the hundredth time.
Donated by: Roy V. West Water Well Drilling
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Planning something special? This event space rental gives you the perfect venue for your next celebration. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or "we survived another golf season" party, you've got the space to make it memorable.
Donated by: Sarah Hinton
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Show your patriotic pride with this beautifully crafted handmade wooden flag that brings rustic elegance to any space. Each piece is carefully constructed by hand, making this a truly one-of-a-kind work of art that celebrates both American craftsmanship and American spirit. Perfect for your home, office, or anywhere you want to display your love of country with style. It's a timeless piece that honors our flag while supporting the future leaders who will one day serve under it.
Donated by: Roger Glenn
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $200
Learn from one of golf's greatest instructors with this signed book from Butch Harmon. Whether you're looking to improve your swing or just love reading about the game, this is wisdom from a master teacher who knows how to develop champions.
Donated by: David DeSantis
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $200
Glow up while doing good! This professional-grade brightening skincare kit will have you looking radiant inside and out. Because supporting students gives you that natural glow—this kit just adds the perfect finishing touch.
Donated by: Glow Wellness & Aesthetics
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $200
Keep your beverages cold and your spirits high with this quality cooler. Essential for tailgating, beach days, golf tournaments, and any time you need drinks that stay refreshingly cool. Al would appreciate the practical thinking here!
Donated by: Southern Ag Credit
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $200
Add some artistic flair to your space with a beautiful Lisa Moynihan original - art that brings character and conversation to any room. It's a masterpiece for your wall and a meaningful investment in student futures.
Donated by: Lisa Moynihan
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $200
Speaking of appreciating fine spirits—this premium Casa Azul Tequila is smooth enough to sip and special enough to celebrate. Whether you're toasting a hole-in-one or just making it through the work week, this bottle brings a touch of class to any occasion.
Donated by: Jonathan and Kerri Davis
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
Look your professional best with this headshot package from Scruggs Photography. Perfect for LinkedIn updates, business profiles, or just having a great photo that makes you look as good as you feel about supporting students. Say cheese for a great cause!
Donated by: Scruggs Photography
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
Show your patriotic pride with this beautifully crafted handmade wooden flag that brings rustic elegance to any space. Each piece is carefully constructed by hand, making this a truly one-of-a-kind work of art that celebrates both American craftsmanship and American spirit. Perfect for your home, office, or anywhere you want to display your love of country with style. It's a timeless piece that honors our flag while supporting the future leaders who will one day serve under it.
Donated by: Roger Glenn
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
The gift that keeps on giving—a sparkling clean home! This deep cleaning certificate means you can spend your weekend doing what you love instead of what you have to. It's like winning the household chore lottery, and the scholarship fund wins too.
Donated by: Lynn Hoffman
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
Transform your space with expert interior design advice! This consultation will help you create the home of your dreams. Because just like investing in students, sometimes you need a professional to help you see the potential in what you're working with.
Donated by: Sarah Hinton
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
Turn your front yard into party central with this fantastic setup from Yard Party. Perfect for celebrating a birthday, a special occasion, or your tournament win!
Donated by: Katy Bateman
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
Make your mark with three custom painted signs created just for you! From birthday banners to classroom bulletin boards, these signs add personality to your space while supporting students who are making their own marks on the world. Must be redeemed between 9/12/25 and 9/30/26.
Donated by: Britta Smith
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $110
Style meets functionality with this personalized monogrammed tote bag plus a $50 gift certificate. Perfect for carrying all your essentials while carrying on Al's tradition of supporting education. Practical, personal, and purposeful.
Donated by: Haley Wood
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Show your golf passion year-round with this Masters-themed door hanger. Perfect for golf enthusiasts who want to display their love for the game and the traditions that make it special. Al would definitely approve of this stylish choice.
Donated by: Katy Bateman
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Brighten your smile with this professional whitening kit from Family Dental. A radiant smile is the perfect accessory for someone who's making a difference in students' lives. Flash those pearly whites with pride!
Donated by: Family Dental Center of Laurel
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Treat yourself to something special with this $100 gift card to Renew. Whether it's a little retail therapy or finding that perfect item you've been wanting, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose exactly what makes you happy.
Donated by: Renew Medi Spa
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Discover unique treasures with this $100 gift card to Patinas. Perfect for finding that special piece that adds character to your home or a gift for someone who appreciates the unique and beautiful.
Donated by: Patinas
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Shop in style with this $100 gift card to Quarter Century. Whether you're updating your wardrobe or finding the perfect gift, this gift card opens up a world of possibilities while supporting student possibilities too.
Donated by: Quarter Century
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $75
Treat your feet (and yourself) to some well-deserved pampering with these ionic detox foot baths. After all that walking around the golf course and auction, your feet deserve this relaxing treatment. Self-care that supports student care!
Donated by: Steadfast Wellness
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $75
Add a touch of artistic elegance to any space with this versatile indoor/outdoor pillow featuring original art and designs by North Carolina artists Betsy Drake and R. B. Hamilton. Perfect for your living room, porch, or patio, this unique piece brings together regional artistry with practical style. It's the ideal accent for anyone who appreciates authentic creativity and wants to showcase the talent of Carolina artists while supporting the talent of future Jones County students.
Donated by: Southern Antiques
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $60
Look and feel your absolute best with this complete hair care package. Haircut, relaxing head massage, and professional styling—everything you need to step out in style. Because supporting students should make you feel as good as you look.
Donated by: Ken Morgan
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $45
Spice up your life with this delicious gift basket featuring the best of local flavor! Packed with locally made Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and pickled jalapeños, this collection brings some serious heat and taste to your kitchen. Perfect for the foodie who loves supporting local makers or anyone who believes that good food, like good education, starts right here at home. Warning: may cause uncontrollable cravings and excessive compliments from dinner guests!
Donated by: HGW Harvest Co.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $20
Get into the holiday spirit with four tickets to Merry Marketplace, the Christmas vendor event that brings together the best local artisans, crafters, and holiday vendors under one festive roof! Perfect for family outings, girls’ trips, or starting your holiday shopping with style. Discover unique gifts, handmade treasures, and seasonal delights while supporting local businesses and getting into that magical Christmas mood. It’s like having your own personal North Pole shopping experience, and the best part? Your winning bid helps make students’ educational dreams come true—now that’s the kind of Christmas spirit Al would have loved!
Donated by: Four Arrows Events
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!