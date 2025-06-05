Al Taylor Memorial Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Estimated Value: $3,600





Roll Tide to victory with this incredible collection of three Alabama Football helmets signed by coaching legend Nick Saban! Each helmet represents one of the Crimson Tide's championship seasons (2015, 2017, and 2020), making this a true collector's dream and a piece of college football history. Whether you're bleeding crimson and white or just appreciate championship excellence, these helmets celebrate the kind of dedication and success that Al Taylor believed in. As an added bonus, the winning bidder will have the exclusive opportunity to complete the collection by purchasing the 2009, 2011, and 2012 signed championship helmets through an additional donation to the Al Taylor Foundation. It's a chance to own a piece of dynasty while building a scholarship legacy that would make Coach Saban and Al both proud!





Donated by: David DeSantis