American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State Department of New York
ALA Empire Girls State Angels
Office Supplies
$15
Printing paper, ink, pens, pencils, scissors, everything and anything for our secretary and merch team!
Name Tags
$20
Each citizen gets a name tag badge and we always need replacements!
Nurse Supplies
$25
First aid, cool packs, and hygiene products to restock our health center!
Laundry Pods
$35
We do laundry every night to wash the citizens' uniforms so we need a lot of detergent!
County Decorations
$50
Money for the counselors to purchase decorations for their citizen's hall and dorms - they get very creative!!
Counselor Costs
$100
From travel, to unform shirts, training materials to meals, we try to take good care of our awesome volunteers to please help us do so!
Golf Cart Rental
$300
It's always helpful to have wheels! The walk across campus is 1/4 mile, citizens on crutches often need rides, not to mention all the supplies we carry around. Help us out with a golf cart and we will put your name on the cart ALL WEEK as a very special angel!
