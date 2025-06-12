ALA Toss & Aim Fundraiser - Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Fort Collins, CO 80528
1) Prominent logo placement at event & social media
2) Custom cornhole set to take with you 3) 4 tickets to the event 4) 2 cornhole team entries
1) Prominent logo placement at the Cornhole Tournament site & the program presentation area 2) Social media recognition as the Cornhole Champion Prize Sponsor 3) Public announcement of all Cornhole prizes as being donated by your business during our Program and all throughout the Cornhole Tournament 4) Logo placement on the ALA Toss & Aim event website under Lead Sponsors
1) Logo at cornhole tournament site & social media,
2) Custom cornhole set to take with you 3) 2 tickets to the event 4) 1 cornhole team entry
1) Logo at trap tournament area & social media
2) 2 tickets to the event 3) 2 shooter entries
Put your Logo on a custom cornhole set & take it home with you!
Logo on concession signage
Logo at kids' cornhole tournament site
Logo at archery station
Logo at fishing station
Logo at BB station
Logo near trucks
Logo on bar signage
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!