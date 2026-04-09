ALA Queen Creek Wrestling Sponsorship

*Verbal recognition as a team sponsor during one home meet
*A custom 3’x5’ sponsor banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year
*Helps cover 10% of an athlete’s program fees
*Verbal recognition as a team sponsor during one home meet
*A custom 3’x5’ sponsor banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year
*Helps cover 10% of an athlete’s program fees
Freedom Sponsor
$500
*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year
*2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition
*Sponsor Recognition Picture
*Covers 20% of the athlete’s Fees
*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year
*2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition
*Sponsor Recognition Picture
*Covers 20% of the athlete’s Fees
Liberty Sponsor
$1,000
*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year
*2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition
*Patriot Nation Wrestling Swag
*Sponsor recognition plaque
*Covers 30% of the athlete’s Fees
*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year
*2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition
*Patriot Nation Wrestling Swag
*Sponsor recognition plaque
*Covers 30% of the athlete’s Fees
Patriot Nation Pin Sponsor
$1,000
*Custom banner displayed in the gymnasium for every year of sponsorship *Donate $5 for every Patriot pin (home & away meets)
*Liberty Sponsor level included
*Covers all of the athlete’s Fees
*Custom banner displayed in the gymnasium for every year of sponsorship *Donate $5 for every Patriot pin (home & away meets)
*Liberty Sponsor level included
*Covers all of the athlete’s Fees
Social Media patriots
$1,000
*Professional video edit created by a photographer
*Your business name/logo featured in the video
*Shared across all ALA Queen Creek Wrestling social media platforms
*High engagement exposure to the community and local families
*Helps cover 30% of an athlete’s program fees
*Professional video edit created by a photographer
*Your business name/logo featured in the video
*Shared across all ALA Queen Creek Wrestling social media platforms
*High engagement exposure to the community and local families
*Helps cover 30% of an athlete’s program fees
Add a donation for Patriot Nation Wrestling QC
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