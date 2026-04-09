ALA Queen Creek Wrestling Sponsorship

*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year *2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition *Sponsor Recognition Picture *Covers 20% of the athlete’s Fees

*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year *2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition *Sponsor Recognition Picture *Covers 20% of the athlete’s Fees

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