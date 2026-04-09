Patriot Nation Wrestling QC

Hosted by

Patriot Nation Wrestling QC

About this event

ALA Queen Creek Wrestling Sponsorship

Victory Sponsor item
Victory Sponsor
$300
*Verbal recognition as a team sponsor during one home meet *A custom 3’x5’ sponsor banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year *Helps cover 10% of an athlete’s program fees
Freedom Sponsor item
Freedom Sponsor
$500
*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year *2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition *Sponsor Recognition Picture *Covers 20% of the athlete’s Fees
Liberty Sponsor item
Liberty Sponsor
$1,000
*Verbal announcement as a team sponsor during home game of sponsored team *Custom 3x5 banner displayed in the gymnasium for one calendar year *2 Corporate Admission Passes to each home wrestling competition *Patriot Nation Wrestling Swag *Sponsor recognition plaque *Covers 30% of the athlete’s Fees
Patriot Nation Pin Sponsor item
Patriot Nation Pin Sponsor
$1,000
*Custom banner displayed in the gymnasium for every year of sponsorship *Donate $5 for every Patriot pin (home & away meets) *Liberty Sponsor level included *Covers all of the athlete’s Fees
Social Media patriots item
Social Media patriots
$1,000
*Professional video edit created by a photographer *Your business name/logo featured in the video *Shared across all ALA Queen Creek Wrestling social media platforms *High engagement exposure to the community and local families *Helps cover 30% of an athlete’s program fees
Add a donation for Patriot Nation Wrestling QC

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