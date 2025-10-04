American Legion Auxiliary Unit 55

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 55

ALA Unit 55 Fall Vendor Fair

111 Miller St

Winston-Salem, NC 27103, USA

Outdoors with raffle conation
$25

Bring your own tent and tables, donate item for raffle

Outdoors no raffle donation
$30

Bring your own tent and tables, no raffle donation

Indoor 4x8 space no raffle no table
$35

Bring your own table, no raffle donation required, space for one table

Indoor 4x8 space with raffle no table
$30

Bring your own table plus a small donation for our raffle, space for one table

Indoor 4x8 space with table no raffle
$35

We provide 1 8 foot table, no raffle donation required, space for the one table only

Indoor 4x8 space with table and raffle donation
$30

We provide one 8 foot table. You provide a small raffle donation. Space for the one table only.

Indoor 8x8 space no table no raffle
$40

8x8 space, you bring your own tables. No raffle donation required. Slightly smaller than a 10X10 space

Indoor 8x8 space one table provided no raffle
$40

8x8 space, we provide one 8 foot table. No raffle donation required. Slightly smaller than a 10x10 space

Indoor 8x8 space no table raffle donation
$35

8x8 space, you bring your own tables plus a raffle donation. Slightly smaller than a 10x10.

Indoor 8x8 space 1 table and raffle donation
$35

8x8 space, we provide one 8 foot table, you provide a small item for raffle. Slighty smaller than a 10x10 space.

Larger space approved by ALA
$40

Terms approved by ALA

$5 Raffle
$5

6 tickets for 5

$1 raffle
$1

1 raffle ticket

Food $5
$5
Food $6
$6
Food $1
$1
Food $3
$3

