Alabama Dance Works Corporate Partnerships

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Playbills

- Logo is prominent on all show playbills as Presenting Sponsor.

- Full-page back cover ad for sponsored show.

- Full-page ad in 3 other ADW show event playbills. *Estimated Reach of 3000*

Season T-Shirt

- Large company logo on 2025-2026 sponsor t-shirt *Estimated reach of 1.000*

Advertising

- Logo on Posters, social media posts, and billboards 8 weeks prior to the event

- Logo on event banner at all ADW events in the 2025-2026 Season.

- Prominent listing on ADW website

Perks

- 24 tickets total to any of the current ADW Season Shows.

Theater Sponsor
$3,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Playbills

- Logo is prominent on all show playbills as Theater Sponsor.

- Full-page, inside-front cover, ad for sponsored show.

- Full-page ad in 3 other ADW show event playbills. *Estimated Reach of 3000*

Season T-Shirt

- Large company logo on 2025-2026 sponsor t-shirt *Estimated reach of 1,000*

Advertising

- Logo on Posters, social media posts, and billboards 8 weeks prior to the event

- Logo on event banner at all ADW events in the 2025-2026 Season.

- Logolisting on ADW website

Perks

- 16 tickets total to an of the current ADW Season Shows.

Show Sponsor
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Playbills

- Logo is listed in all show playbills as a Show Partner.

- Full-page, ad for sponsored show.

- ½ page ad in 3 other ADW show event playbills. *Estimated Reach of 3000*

Season T-Shirt

- Small company logo on 2025-2026 sponsor t-shirt *Estimated reach of 1,000*

Advertising

- Logo on posters for the event

- Small Logo on event banner at all ADW events in the 2025-2026 Season.

- Logo listing on ADW website

- Shout out on ADW social media

Perks

- 4 tickets total to any of the current ADW Season Shows.

Front Row Sponsor- Publicity Package
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Playbills

- 1/2 page AD in (3) printed playbills and (1) digital playbill

Season T-Shirt

- Small company logo on 2025-2026 sponsor t-shirt *Estimated reach of 1,000*

Advertising

- Small Logo on event banner at all ADW events in the 2025-2026 Season.

- Logo listing on ADW website

Balcony Sponsor- Publicity Package
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Playbills

-1/4page AD in (3) printed playbills and (1) digital playbill

Season T-Shirt

- Compnay name on 2025-2026 sponsor t-shirt *Estimated reach of 1,000*

Advertising

- Company name on event banner at all ADW events in the 2025-2026 Season.

- Listing on ADW website

Backstage Sponsor
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Season T-Shirt

- Compnay name on 2025-2026 sponsor t-shirt *Estimated reach of 1,000*

Advertising

- Company name on event banner at all ADW events in the 2025-2026 Season.

- Listing on ADW website

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing