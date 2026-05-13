Aladdin Jr Marketplace (T-shirts and Candy Bouquets)

A Jennifer Jule Studios portrait of your child, ready to print.





To view your child’s professional headshot, log in to Jennifer Jule Studio’s website with this information:





Link: https://www.jenniferjulestudios.com/client

Username: Aladdin

Password: Waterford2026!

Click on the photo on that page to see the full gallery.





100% of these proceeds go to the play. Thank you, Jennifer Jule Studios!!