Aladdin Jr Marketplace (T-shirts and Candy Bouquets)

Offered by
About this shop
A mix of chocolate treats with caramel, cookie and nougat (no nuts).
A mix of gummy and hard candies (no nuts).
A mix of Fruit Oasis and Chocolate Wish plus candy bars with peanut butter/nuts.
A Jennifer Jule Studios portrait of your child, ready to print.
To view your child’s professional headshot, log in to Jennifer Jule Studio’s website with this information:
Link: https://www.jenniferjulestudios.com/client
Username: Aladdin
Password: Waterford2026!
Click on the photo on that page to see the full gallery.
100% of these proceeds go to the play. Thank you, Jennifer Jule Studios!!
Purple with Gold ink and the full cast list on the back. (Photo is a generated representation. Some colors and sizes may be different). Shirts will be delivered to students at school.
Purple with Gold ink and the full cast list on the back. (Photo is a generated representation. Some colors and sizes may be different). Please only select this item for your 5th grader. Shirts will be delivered to students at school
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!