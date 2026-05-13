Waterford Elementary School Parent- Teacher Organization

Offered by

Waterford Elementary School Parent- Teacher Organization

About this shop

Aladdin Jr Marketplace (T-shirts and Candy Bouquets)

Chocolate Wish Candy Bouquet
$15

A mix of chocolate treats with caramel, cookie and nougat (no nuts).

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Fruit Oasis Candy Bouquet
$15

A mix of gummy and hard candies (no nuts).

0
Dessert Treasure Candy Bouquet
$15

A mix of Fruit Oasis and Chocolate Wish plus candy bars with peanut butter/nuts.

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High Resolution Digital Headshot
$15

A Jennifer Jule Studios portrait of your child, ready to print.


To view your child’s professional headshot, log in to Jennifer Jule Studio’s website with this information:


Link: https://www.jenniferjulestudios.com/client
Username: Aladdin
Password: Waterford2026!

Click on the photo on that page to see the full gallery.


100% of these proceeds go to the play. Thank you, Jennifer Jule Studios!!

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Additional T-shirt item
Additional T-shirt item
Additional T-shirt
$20

Purple with Gold ink and the full cast list on the back. (Photo is a generated representation. Some colors and sizes may be different). Shirts will be delivered to students at school.

Fifth Grade Student T-shirt (5th graders only. 1 per) item
Fifth Grade Student T-shirt (5th graders only. 1 per) item
Fifth Grade Student T-shirt (5th graders only. 1 per)
Free

Purple with Gold ink and the full cast list on the back. (Photo is a generated representation. Some colors and sizes may be different). Please only select this item for your 5th grader. Shirts will be delivered to students at school

Add a donation for Waterford Elementary School Parent- Teacher Organization

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!