Al Sumoud Center
eventClosed
الأم بتلم - Iftar & Bazar Fundraiser for Gaza
7910 Greenfield Rd
Dearborn, MI 48126, USA
addExtraDonation
$
🎟 General admission
$50
Secure your spot at this exciting event with a General Ticket!
Secure your spot at this exciting event with a General Ticket!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
👩👧 Mother & Daughter Ticket
$80
Make it a memorable experience for both of you! Purchase a Mother & Daughter ticket and enjoy a $20 discount. Strengthen your bond while sharing this incredible event together.
Make it a memorable experience for both of you! Purchase a Mother & Daughter ticket and enjoy a $20 discount. Strengthen your bond while sharing this incredible event together.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
🎁Donate A Ticket
$50
Share the joy! Purchase a ticket for someone who may not be able to afford it. Your generosity helps create opportunities for others to attend and enjoy this special event.
Share the joy! Purchase a ticket for someone who may not be able to afford it. Your generosity helps create opportunities for others to attend and enjoy this special event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
🎓 Student/Low-Income Ticket
$35
We believe everyone should have access to this amazing event! If you're a student or on a limited income, enjoy $15 off your ticket and join us for an unforgettable experience.
We believe everyone should have access to this amazing event! If you're a student or on a limited income, enjoy $15 off your ticket and join us for an unforgettable experience.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
🪑 Table of 5 – Save $50
$200
Bring your friends, family, or colleagues and save! Purchase a table for 5 and enjoy a $50 discount while experiencing the event together.
Bring your friends, family, or colleagues and save! Purchase a table for 5 and enjoy a $50 discount while experiencing the event together.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
🎉 Table of 8 – Save $100
$300
The more, the merrier! Reserve a table for 8 and save $100. Perfect for groups, teams, or a fun gathering with loved ones!
The more, the merrier! Reserve a table for 8 and save $100. Perfect for groups, teams, or a fun gathering with loved ones!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout