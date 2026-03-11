Alamance Arts' Online Art Market Auction LINK #1 Items 1-50

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Starting bid
20x20 in - acrylic on canvas by local artist, Judy Madren
Starting bid
11x14 in - acrylic on canvas by local artist, Judy Madren
Starting bid
16 x 12 in - acrylic on canvas by local artist, Judy Madren
Starting bid
24 x 30 in - canvas "Untitled"
Starting bid
Original painting
Made by Jill Troutman
Acrylic n canvas
20 x 20"
Starting bid
Original painting
Made by Judy Madren
Acrylic on canvas
36 x 24"
Starting bid
"Banana Split"
Made by Kathy Alderman
Abstract acrylic on canvas
30 x 24"
Starting bid
"Sillysquare"
Made by Katelyn Williams
Abstract digital print on canvas
12 x 12"
Starting bid
"Squarescape"
Made by Katelyn Williams
Abstract digital print on canvas
12 x 12"
Starting bid
"Sunshine Sri Yantra"
Made by Katelyn Williams
Abstract digital print
12 x 12"
Starting bid
"Anatomy of Breath II"
Made by Christine Holton
Acrylic on canvas
8 x 10"
Starting bid
Handmade Lidded Pottery Jar
Height: 9"
Base: 5.5"
Starting bid
Ceramic Jar with Lidded Pinnacle Top
Height with lid: 5"
Height without lid: 2.75"
Base: 3.75"
Starting bid
Tall Handmade Pottery Jar with Lid
Height with lid: 11.75"
Height without lid: 10"
Base: 3.75"
Starting bid
Small Handmade Pottery Vase
Volume: 1 Pint
Height: 5.5"
Base: 3" diameter
Starting bid
Large "Flirtation" Handmade Pottery Bird
Height: 13"
Base: 10.5" diameter
Starting bid
Handcrafted Glass Kaleidoscope with Dragonfly detailing on fixed base
Height: 10"
Base: 4.5" diameter
Starting bid
Handmade Pottery Platter
9.5" Diameter
Starting bid
Handmade Wine Goblet
Made by Wendy Wrenn
Height: 6.5"
Base: 3" diameter
Starting bid
Handmade Ceramic "Birch" Candelabra Candle Holder
Height: 9.75"
Base 5.5" diameter
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