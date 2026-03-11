Alamance Arts

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Alamance Arts

About this event

Sales closed

Alamance Arts' Online Art Market Auction LINK #1 Items 1-50

Pick-up location

213 S Main St, Graham, NC 27253, USA

Purple Vase and Flowers - Original on Canvas by Judy Madren item
Purple Vase and Flowers - Original on Canvas by Judy Madren
$40

Starting bid

20x20 in - acrylic on canvas by local artist, Judy Madren

"The Graduate" - Original Painting on Canvas by Judy Madren item
"The Graduate" - Original Painting on Canvas by Judy Madren
$30

Starting bid

11x14 in - acrylic on canvas by local artist, Judy Madren

"The Monarch" - Original on Canvas by Judy Madren item
"The Monarch" - Original on Canvas by Judy Madren
$30

Starting bid

16 x 12 in - acrylic on canvas by local artist, Judy Madren

Abstract Mixed Media Original on Canvas item
Abstract Mixed Media Original on Canvas
$40

Starting bid

24 x 30 in - canvas "Untitled"

Original Painting by Jill Troutman item
Original Painting by Jill Troutman
$40

Starting bid

Original painting

Made by Jill Troutman

Acrylic n canvas

20 x 20"

Large Aqua Vase with Browns by Judy Madren item
Large Aqua Vase with Browns by Judy Madren
$50

Starting bid

Original painting

Made by Judy Madren

Acrylic on canvas

36 x 24"

"Banana Split" by Kathy Alderman item
"Banana Split" by Kathy Alderman
$40

Starting bid

"Banana Split"

Made by Kathy Alderman

Abstract acrylic on canvas

30 x 24"

"Sillysquare" Digital Print on Canvas by Katelyn Williams item
"Sillysquare" Digital Print on Canvas by Katelyn Williams
$20

Starting bid

"Sillysquare"

Made by Katelyn Williams

Abstract digital print on canvas

12 x 12"



"Squarescape" Digital Print on Canvas by Katelyn Williams item
"Squarescape" Digital Print on Canvas by Katelyn Williams
$20

Starting bid

"Squarescape"

Made by Katelyn Williams

Abstract digital print on canvas

12 x 12"


"Sunshine Sri Yantra" Digital Print by Katelyn Williams item
"Sunshine Sri Yantra" Digital Print by Katelyn Williams
$10

Starting bid

"Sunshine Sri Yantra"

Made by Katelyn Williams

Abstract digital print

12 x 12"

"Anatomy of Breath II" by Christine Holton item
"Anatomy of Breath II" by Christine Holton
$20

Starting bid

"Anatomy of Breath II"

Made by Christine Holton

Acrylic on canvas

8 x 10"

Handmade Lidded Pottery Jar item
Handmade Lidded Pottery Jar
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Lidded Pottery Jar

Height: 9"
Base: 5.5"


Ceramic Jar with Lidded Pinnacle Top item
Ceramic Jar with Lidded Pinnacle Top
$20

Starting bid

Ceramic Jar with Lidded Pinnacle Top

Height with lid: 5"
Height without lid: 2.75"
Base: 3.75" 

Tall Handmade Pottery Jar with Lid item
Tall Handmade Pottery Jar with Lid
$30

Starting bid

Tall Handmade Pottery Jar with Lid

Height with lid: 11.75" 

Height without lid: 10"
Base: 3.75" 

Small Handmade Pottery Vase item
Small Handmade Pottery Vase
$20

Starting bid

Small Handmade Pottery Vase

Volume: 1 Pint
Height: 5.5" 
Base: 3" diameter

"Flirtation" Pottery Bird item
"Flirtation" Pottery Bird
$60

Starting bid

Large "Flirtation" Handmade Pottery Bird

Height: 13"

Base: 10.5" diameter

Glass Kaleidoscope with Dragonfly detailing on fixed base item
Glass Kaleidoscope with Dragonfly detailing on fixed base
$40

Starting bid

Handcrafted Glass Kaleidoscope with Dragonfly detailing on fixed base

Height: 10"

Base: 4.5" diameter

Handmade Pottery Platter item
Handmade Pottery Platter
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery Platter

9.5" Diameter

Wine Goblet by Wendy Wrenn item
Wine Goblet by Wendy Wrenn
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Wine Goblet

Made by Wendy Wrenn

Height: 6.5"
Base: 3" diameter

Ceramic "Birch" Candelabra Candle Holder item
Ceramic "Birch" Candelabra Candle Holder
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Ceramic "Birch" Candelabra Candle Holder

Height: 9.75"
Base 5.5" diameter

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