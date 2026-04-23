Alamance Arts

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Alamance Arts

About this event

Sales closed

Alamance Arts' Online Art Market Auction LINK #2 - Items 51-86

Pick-up location

213 S Main St, Graham, NC 27253, USA

"Headspace" by Christine Holton item
"Headspace" by Christine Holton
$20

Starting bid

"Headspace"

Made by Christine Holton

Acrylic on canvas

10 x 8"

"Breath of Spring" by Kathy Alderman item
"Breath of Spring" by Kathy Alderman
$20

Starting bid

"Breath of Spring"

Made by Kathy Alderman

Framed and matted print

19.25 x 23"

"Stargazer Lillies" by Kathy Alderman item
"Stargazer Lillies" by Kathy Alderman
$20

Starting bid

"Stargazer Lillies"

Made by Kathy Alderman

Framed and matted print

22.5 x 18.5"

"Chasing a Cripple" by Be Forbes item
"Chasing a Cripple" by Be Forbes
$20

Starting bid

"Chasing a Cripple"

Made by Be Forbes

Signed print - ready for framing

29 x 16.5"


"Cornfields of Carolina" by RJ McDonald item
"Cornfields of Carolina" by RJ McDonald
$20

Starting bid

"Cornfields of Carolina"

Made by RJ McDonald

Signed print

22.5 x 26"

"Old Mill" Photographed by Lane Watson item
"Old Mill" Photographed by Lane Watson
$20

Starting bid

"Old Mill"

Photographed by Lane Watson

Framed

24 x 20"

"A Tanker Car" Photographed by Lane Watson item
"A Tanker Car" Photographed by Lane Watson
$20

Starting bid

"A Tanker Car"

Photographed by Lane Watson

Signed print

Matted: 24 x 20.25"

Unmatted: 19 x 13"

"Farmhouse Back Porch" Photographed by Lane Watson item
"Farmhouse Back Porch" Photographed by Lane Watson
$20

Starting bid

"Farmhouse Back Porch"

Photographed by Lane Watson

Signed print

Matted: 16 x 20"

Unmatted: 10.5 x 13.5"

Small Vase by Lynn Jenkins item
Small Vase by Lynn Jenkins
$20

Starting bid

Small Vase

Made by Lynn Jenkins

Height: 3.3"
Base: 2" diameter

Large Vase by Lynn Jenkins item
Large Vase by Lynn Jenkins
$30

Starting bid

Large Vase

Made by Lynn Jenkins

Height: 12"

Base: 3.5" diameter

Small Pink Vase item
Small Pink Vase
$20

Starting bid

Small Pink Vase

Height: 7.5"

Base: 2.5" diameter

Medium Bowl by Lynn Jenkins item
Medium Bowl by Lynn Jenkins
$20

Starting bid

Medium Bowl

Made by Lynn Jenkins

Height: 3.25"

Base: 3.5" diameter

Thrown Porcelain Vase by Kathryn Burrows item
Thrown Porcelain Vase by Kathryn Burrows
$20

Starting bid

Thrown Porcelain Vase

Made by Kathryn Burrows

Height: 13.5"

Base: 5" diameter

Large Lidded Vessel by Kathryn Burrows item
Large Lidded Vessel by Kathryn Burrows
$30

Starting bid

Large Lidded Vessel

Made by Kathryn Burrows

Height: 14"

Base: 8" diameter

Narrow Neck Bottle Base by Kathryn Burrows item
Narrow Neck Bottle Base by Kathryn Burrows
$20

Starting bid

Narrow Neck Bottle Vase

Made by Kathryn Burrows

Height: 6"

Base: 2.75" diameter

Wooden Box with Lid by Matthew Barnes item
Wooden Box with Lid by Matthew Barnes
$20

Starting bid

Wooden Box with Lid

Made by Matthew Barnes

Height: 3.5"

Width: 4.5"

Length: 7.25"

"Vanessa" Digital Print by Katelyn Williams item
"Vanessa" Digital Print by Katelyn Williams
$10

Starting bid

"Vanessa"

Digital Print

Made by Katelyn Williams

12 x 12"

Pink Striped Wine Goblet (Set of 6) by artist Kathryn Burrow item
Pink Striped Wine Goblet (Set of 6) by artist Kathryn Burrow
$30

Starting bid

Set of 6 Pink Striped Wine Goblets made

Made by Kathryn Burrows

Height: 4.25"

Base: 3" diameter

"Bird Rings" Digital Print by Katleyn Williams item
"Bird Rings" Digital Print by Katleyn Williams
$5

Starting bid

"Bird Rings"

Digital print

Made by Katelyn Williams

8 x 8"

"Squareburst" Digital Print by Katelyn Williams item
"Squareburst" Digital Print by Katelyn Williams
$10

Starting bid

"Squareburst"

Digital print

Made by artist Katelyn Williams

12 x 12"

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