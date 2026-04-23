Alamance Arts' Online Art Market Auction LINK #2 - Items 51-86

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Starting bid
"Headspace"
Made by Christine Holton
Acrylic on canvas
10 x 8"
Starting bid
"Breath of Spring"
Made by Kathy Alderman
Framed and matted print
19.25 x 23"
Starting bid
"Stargazer Lillies"
Made by Kathy Alderman
Framed and matted print
22.5 x 18.5"
Starting bid
"Chasing a Cripple"
Made by Be Forbes
Signed print - ready for framing
29 x 16.5"
Starting bid
"Cornfields of Carolina"
Made by RJ McDonald
Signed print
22.5 x 26"
Starting bid
"Old Mill"
Photographed by Lane Watson
Framed
24 x 20"
Starting bid
"A Tanker Car"
Photographed by Lane Watson
Signed print
Matted: 24 x 20.25"
Unmatted: 19 x 13"
Starting bid
"Farmhouse Back Porch"
Photographed by Lane Watson
Signed print
Matted: 16 x 20"
Unmatted: 10.5 x 13.5"
Starting bid
Small Vase
Made by Lynn Jenkins
Height: 3.3"
Base: 2" diameter
Starting bid
Large Vase
Made by Lynn Jenkins
Height: 12"
Base: 3.5" diameter
Starting bid
Small Pink Vase
Height: 7.5"
Base: 2.5" diameter
Starting bid
Medium Bowl
Made by Lynn Jenkins
Height: 3.25"
Base: 3.5" diameter
Starting bid
Thrown Porcelain Vase
Made by Kathryn Burrows
Height: 13.5"
Base: 5" diameter
Starting bid
Large Lidded Vessel
Made by Kathryn Burrows
Height: 14"
Base: 8" diameter
Starting bid
Narrow Neck Bottle Vase
Made by Kathryn Burrows
Height: 6"
Base: 2.75" diameter
Starting bid
Wooden Box with Lid
Made by Matthew Barnes
Height: 3.5"
Width: 4.5"
Length: 7.25"
Starting bid
"Vanessa"
Digital Print
Made by Katelyn Williams
12 x 12"
Starting bid
Set of 6 Pink Striped Wine Goblets made
Made by Kathryn Burrows
Height: 4.25"
Base: 3" diameter
Starting bid
"Bird Rings"
Digital print
Made by Katelyn Williams
8 x 8"
Starting bid
"Squareburst"
Digital print
Made by artist Katelyn Williams
12 x 12"
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