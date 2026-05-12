Alameda County Foster Parent Association's Drawing 2026

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About this raffle
✈️ WIN A $500 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES GIFT CARD! ✈️
We’re hosting a special raffle drawing to celebrate and support our foster parent community.
🎟️ Donate just $15 for a chance to win a $500 Southwest Airlines Gift Card!
Whether you're dreaming of a weekend getaway,
family visit, or sunny vacation, this could be your ticket to take off!
📍 Raffle drawing held during the Appreciation Dinner💙
All proceeds support the mission and programs of the Alameda County Foster Parent Association.
Don’t miss your chance to win BIG while giving back!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!