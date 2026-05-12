Alameda County Foster Parent Association's Drawing 2026

✈️ WIN A $500 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES GIFT CARD! ✈️

We’re hosting a special raffle drawing to celebrate and support our foster parent community.





🎟️ Donate just $15 for a chance to win a $500 Southwest Airlines Gift Card!





Whether you're dreaming of a weekend getaway,

family visit, or sunny vacation, this could be your ticket to take off!





📍 Raffle drawing held during the Appreciation Dinner💙





All proceeds support the mission and programs of the Alameda County Foster Parent Association.

Don’t miss your chance to win BIG while giving back!