Alameda Science And Technology Institute

Alameda Science And Technology Institute's Silent Auction

Email [email protected] for pick up at ASTI School, 555 Atlantic Ave., Alameda, CA. 94501

Baseball Signed by A's Mark Kotsay item
Baseball Signed by A's Mark Kotsay
$12

Starting bid

Oakland A's Manager, Mark Kotsay's autographed baseball!

Starbucks Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Coffee Beans, mug, commuter cup, insulated cup sleeve, re-useable lid stopper- $100 Value

2 Bowlero Passes for 2 Hours each
$60

Starting bid

Let's go bowling at Bowlero on Park St.! Total Value at $122.40 with free shoe rental. Food and arcade on site.

2 Passes to The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art
$30

Starting bid

Take your family out to SF MOMA for a day of featured modern art. Visit their website to coordinate your visit with their current exhibitions at https://www.sfmoma.org/

Value of $60, Expires 11-30-2026

Free 1 Month Tutoring at LEAP Math and Reading
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $320, Good until March 2026, located near Alameda Landing- Help Math and Reading K-8, HW and Study Hall for 9-12 Grades.

Free Irons Fitting
$95

Starting bid

Value $299 at a nearby PGA superstore.

Top Golf Coupons $95 Value
$40

Starting bid

$95 Value for Golf at any Top Golf location. Expires 10-30-2026

https://topgolf.com/us/burlingame/

$25 Gift Card + 4-Pack of Beer
$12

Starting bid

Signed Puck from SJ Sharks' Dimitry Orlov
$12

Starting bid

$50 Value

TJ's Mini Insulated Bag + $20 Gift Certificate
$12

Starting bid

Linda's Fun Donation!

