Alameda Science And Technology Institute
Alameda Science And Technology PTSA Online Auction

555 Atlantic Ave, Alameda, CA 94501, USA

SF Symphony Tickets for 2
SF Symphony Tickets for 2
$100

Starting bid

For Saturday, Nov. 22 7:30PM ONLY

Vivaldi's Four Seasons at Davies Hall with World Class musicians of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, $350 Value.

https://www.sfsymphony.org/

Saltbreaker $100 Gift Card
Saltbreaker $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Take your partner or friend out to Saltbreaker for food and drinks, or gift a loved one with a $100 value gift card!

https://saltbreakeralameda.com/

Safeway Gift Card $25
Safeway Gift Card $25
$13

Starting bid

Groceries anyone? $25 Gift Card for Safeway.

$50 Safeway Gift Card
$50 Safeway Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Safeway Gift Card

5-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons
5-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons
$10

Starting bid

Eat Rita's at South Shore Center and be HAPPY!

5 coupons at $4 each, for a value of $20. Perfect stocking stuffers!

https://www.ritasice.com/location/ritas-of-alameda-ca/

5-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons (Copy)
5-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Eat Rita's at South Shore Center and be HAPPY!

5 coupons at $4 each, for a value of $20. Perfect stocking stuffers!

https://www.ritasice.com/location/ritas-of-alameda-ca/

2-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons
2-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons
$4

Starting bid

Eat Rita's at South Shore Center and be HAPPY!

2 coupons at $4 each, for a value of $8. Perfect stocking stuffers!

https://www.ritasice.com/location/ritas-of-alameda-ca/

3-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons
3-$4 Rita's Ice Custard Happiness Coupons
$6

Starting bid

Eat Rita's at South Shore Center and be HAPPY!

3 coupons at $4 each, for a value of $12. Perfect stocking stuffers!

https://www.ritasice.com/location/ritas-of-alameda-ca/

2 Student Passes to The Pacific Pinball Museum
2 Student Passes to The Pacific Pinball Museum
$15

Starting bid

2 Passes to The Pacific Pinball Museum on Webster Street! Perfect stocking stuffers! $30 Value

https://www.pacificpinball.org/



$25 Lucky's Gift Card
$25 Lucky's Gift Card
$13

Starting bid

$25 Dollars for Groceries at Lucky's in Marina Village!


2 tickets to A.C.T. 's Preview Performance
2 tickets to A.C.T. 's Preview Performance
$60

Starting bid

Expires 11-14-2026, I have $160 value

Voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability). Schedule information is available by calling the Box Office at 415.749.2228 or by visiting the web site at www.act-sf.org

(Tickets to be emailed upon purchase).

2 Lift Tickets for Tahoe Donner: All-Day Ski Vouchers
2 Lift Tickets for Tahoe Donner: All-Day Ski Vouchers
$100

Starting bid

Wide-open bowls, uncrowded slopes, gentle beginner terrain, excellent grooming and a friendly, courteous staff! $200 value


https://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/amenities/downhill-ski/

Swings and Wings: 2 'Free Play' Gift Cards with Socks
Swings and Wings: 2 'Free Play' Gift Cards with Socks
$18

Starting bid

Gift Cards are valued at $17.50 each

https://www.swingsandwings.com/

Sensory play re-defined!

For your high energy kiddos and those that need a little extra! An inclusive ecosystem of services with play, education and therapeutic interventions, intentionally designed to encourage skill development and connections through sensory play.

Aquatech: Swim Lessons Gift Certificate
Aquatech: Swim Lessons Gift Certificate
$80

Starting bid

Child Group Swim Lessons

Four consecutive weeks

One 30-minute lesson per week

Available at either their Alameda or Concord Campus


No makeup lessons available during the initial four-week period.

Redeemable exclusively for group swim lessons.

Valid only for use in 2025-2026.


(E-Gift Certificates will be emailed to you upon purchase).


https://www.aquatechswim.com/

Admiral Maltings: One $50 Gift Cards
Admiral Maltings: One $50 Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

https://admiralmaltings.com/

Enjoy local craft beer!

Admiral Maltings: One $50 Gift Cards (Copy)
Admiral Maltings: One $50 Gift Cards (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

https://admiralmaltings.com/

Enjoy local craft beer!

Han Martial Arts: 1 Gift Certificate
Han Martial Arts: 1 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$89 Value, Expires 6-14-26


Learn Korean Martial Arts at Han Martial Arts! $89 value


ORIENTATION LESSON WITH MASTER EDWARD and a

2-WEEK TRIAL MEMBERSHIP (3 GROUP CLASSES) + ONE FREE UNIFORM



https://www.hanmartialarts.com/

Han Martial Arts: 1 Gift Certificate (Copy)
Han Martial Arts: 1 Gift Certificate (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

$89 Value, Expires 6-14-26


Learn Korean Martial Arts at Han Martial Arts! $89 value


ORIENTATION LESSON WITH MASTER EDWARD and a

2-WEEK TRIAL MEMBERSHIP (3 GROUP CLASSES) + ONE FREE UNIFORM



https://www.hanmartialarts.com/

Han Martial Arts: 1 Gift Certificate (Copy) (Copy)
Han Martial Arts: 1 Gift Certificate (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

$89 Value, Expires 6-14-26


Learn Korean Martial Arts at Han Martial Arts! $89 value


ORIENTATION LESSON WITH MASTER EDWARD and a

2-WEEK TRIAL MEMBERSHIP (3 GROUP CLASSES) + ONE FREE UNIFORM



https://www.hanmartialarts.com/

Urban Legend Cellar: A Tasting for 4 Participants (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Take your friends and relatives wine tasting in Alameda! $100 value


(Gift Certificate will be emailed to you upon purchase).


https://ulcellars.com/

1 Game- 2 Golden Gate Valkyries Season Tickets
1 Game- 2 Golden Gate Valkyries Season Tickets
$250

Starting bid

Catch the excitement of the 2026 WNBA season with two incredible third-row seats behind the visitors’ bench—Coach Aimee’s own season tickets!


Once the schedule is announced (usually in December), you’ll choose from select game dates. The season will run from May to September 2026. Winner must have a Ticketmaster account to receive tickets.


(Coach Aimee will contact you upon purchase).

$400 Corica Gold Gift Certificate
$400 Corica Gold Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Expires April 30, 2026

$400 value

Golf anyone? Or you know an enthusiast? Gift yourself or gift your loved one! A round of golf, a golf cart, or a meal with drinks at the golf range-what a treat!


Electronic Gift Certificate will be emailed upon purchase.


https://www.coricapark.com/


Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Venture to Lake Merritt for a special treat at Almond and Oak! $60 Value, California style Fine Dining with Drinks:

https://www.almondandoak.com/





Gift Certificate for 2 Entrees and chips and queso
Gift Certificate for 2 Entrees and chips and queso
$13

Starting bid

Our beloved chain restaurant that never fails to nourish and thrill! Perfect stocking stuffer or Gift Exchange Item! $25 Value


$50 Gift Certificate for Hipline
$50 Gift Certificate for Hipline
$25

Starting bid

Looking for a new place to find a safe movement space with an open, progressive community of women? Come to exercise, dance and express yourself through movement! $50 value


$200 Gift Card
$200 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Another classic establishment for ASTI students that offers student and teacher discounts. Complimentary salsa bar and roasted chilies when available! Treat the whole family or your sports carpool! Cater a party!


Trader Joe's Self Care Gift Basket
Trader Joe's Self Care Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift yourself or your loved ones with a basket of goodies to help soothe and relax your mind, body, and heart. $100 Value for items: 2 sparkling sodas, otmeal and honey soap, lavendar scrub, 2 boxes of teabags, scented candle, 4 bags of dry snacks, and a TJ's canvas tote bag.


Movie Night Basket
Movie Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy all the accoutrements for the perfect movie night with family and friends! $100 value


4 USS Hornet Museum Passes
4 USS Hornet Museum Passes
$35

Starting bid

Take a trip to our friendly neighborhood USS Hornet Museum! Take your out-of-town guests! $74 value

1 Month Family Mini Membership
1 Month Family Mini Membership
$100

Starting bid

With a $314 value, two adults and all children in the family can play Tennis, Pickleball, and Swim, and access the spa, saunas and steam rooms, as well as the fitness rooms, banquet room, and the club house. Enjoy the view from the Oakland Hills. Have fun and get in shape! Gift is in the form of a letter.


(4) Day Passes to The Lawrence Hall of Science
(4) Day Passes to The Lawrence Hall of Science
$50

Starting bid

Visit LHS in Berkeley for hands-on science displays, planetarium shows and animal presentations. $100 value for 4 passes.

https://lawrencehallofscience.org/


2 Passes (admit up to 4) to Bay Area Discovery Museum
2 Passes (admit up to 4) to Bay Area Discovery Museum
$40

Starting bid

Why not spend a day in Sausalito where your littles as well as your teens climb, create, and explore at The Bay Area Discovery Museum, against a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge! 2 passes admits up to 6 people. $92 value

https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/


1 Pass (admit up to 2) to Bay Area Discovery Museum (Copy)
1 Pass (admit up to 2) to Bay Area Discovery Museum (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Why not spend a day in Sausalito where your littles as well as your teens climb, create, and explore at The Bay Area Discovery Museum, against a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge! 1 pass admits up to 2 people. $46 value

https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/


One Box of Candles
One Box of Candles
$12

Starting bid

Create a warm and soothing ambience with candles from Alameda Candle Company.


50 Minutes of Stretch Gift Certificate
50 Minutes of Stretch Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Experience the benefits of stretching at Stretch Lab. $50-70 value. https://www.stretchlab.com/location/alameda

Gift Basket
Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy reusable goods for people and planet from Replenish Marketplace, Alameda's first reuse and refill shop!

Basket includes olive oil and pumice Gardener's Soap for a nourishing, deep clean after messy work; detoxifying, gentle charcoal facial bar; luxurious rosemary, mint, vanilla scented aloe body lotion; $20 gift card to fill you empty 18oz aluminum bottle with pump. All products are plastic-free, phthalate-free. Please go to website for hours and location.



$25 Gift Certificate
$25 Gift Certificate
$12

Starting bid

Order a basket of delectables from gourmetgiftbasket.com


(Gift Certificate to be emailed to you upon purchase).

$25 Gift Certificate for Lauren's Closet
$25 Gift Certificate for Lauren's Closet
$12

Starting bid

$25 will go far at Lauren's Closet with their wide selections of toys, children's books and gently used women's and children's apparel! Perfect for the holidays!

$100 Gift Card
$100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

You can't go wrong with a Peet's card! Big Bang? Major Dickason's? Pastries or a breakfast sandwich when you are on the go? $100 value

(Gift Card will be emailed to you upon purchase).

$50 Baron's Meat and Seafood Gift Card
$50 Baron's Meat and Seafood Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

This is for that special carnivore in your life. Cook them a meal or gift them with this gift card so they can cook you a meal. Or, treat yourself! The Alameda location is in the Marketplace on Park Street.https://www.baronsmeats.com/locations


Gift Certificate for 2 flights of beer
Gift Certificate for 2 flights of beer
$20

Starting bid

Visit Faction with friends to enjoy two flights of beer! $20-40 value


Free Gold Round for 2 People
Free Gold Round for 2 People
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy Alameda's Indoor Mini Golf Course! Stocking stuffers for your kids and the young at heart.


Free Gold Round for 2 People (Copy)
Free Gold Round for 2 People (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy Alameda's Indoor Mini Golf Course! Stocking stuffers for your kids and the young at heart.


Free Gold Round for 2 People (Copy)
Free Gold Round for 2 People (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy Alameda's Indoor Mini Golf Course! Stocking stuffers for your kids and the young at heart.


2 Tickets to Altarena Playhouse
2 Tickets to Altarena Playhouse
$20

Starting bid

Expires November 23, 2025

$70 value

Date night with your partner, or some fun quality time with your teen, catch Wisdom of Eve before the season ends!

https://www.altarena.org/




2 Tickets to Altarena Playhouse (Copy)
2 Tickets to Altarena Playhouse (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Expires November 23, 2025

$70 value

Date night with your partner, or some fun quality time with your teen, catch Wisdom of Eve before the season ends!

https://www.altarena.org/



Jerar Encarnacion Autographed Baseball
Jerar Encarnacion Autographed Baseball
$12

Starting bid

Autographed baseball for the Baseball enthusiast!


Family Pass to the Oakland Zoo
Family Pass to the Oakland Zoo
$40

Starting bid

Good until November 30, 2026!

$115 Value-Take your family to the Oakland Zoo! Tickets for 2 adults, and 2 kids age 2-14, with a free parking pass. Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! You may go online to reserve the date you prefer after November 25, 2025. E-ticket will be emailed to you after purchase.

https://www.oaklandzoo.org/

Pot of Succulants
Pot of Succulants
$15

Starting bid

Reduce stress, boost creativity, and add depth to your indoor or outdoor space. Succulents are hardy and low maintenance.

$50 Gift Card and a 6-pack of beer from Almanac
$50 Gift Card and a 6-pack of beer from Almanac
$35

Starting bid

Party time at Almanac! Bring the littles for some play in the sand box. $70 value


