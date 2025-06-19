Alameda Science And Technology PTSA Online Auction

Hosted by
555 Atlantic Ave, Alameda, CA 94501, USA
Starting bid
For Saturday, Nov. 22 7:30PM ONLY
Vivaldi's Four Seasons at Davies Hall with World Class musicians of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, $350 Value.
Starting bid
Take your partner or friend out to Saltbreaker for food and drinks, or gift a loved one with a $100 value gift card!
Starting bid
Groceries anyone? $25 Gift Card for Safeway.
Starting bid
$50 Safeway Gift Card
Starting bid
Eat Rita's at South Shore Center and be HAPPY!
5 coupons at $4 each, for a value of $20. Perfect stocking stuffers!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 Passes to The Pacific Pinball Museum on Webster Street! Perfect stocking stuffers! $30 Value
https://www.pacificpinball.org/
Starting bid
$25 Dollars for Groceries at Lucky's in Marina Village!
Starting bid
Expires 11-14-2026, I have $160 value
Voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability). Schedule information is available by calling the Box Office at 415.749.2228 or by visiting the web site at www.act-sf.org
(Tickets to be emailed upon purchase).
Starting bid
Wide-open bowls, uncrowded slopes, gentle beginner terrain, excellent grooming and a friendly, courteous staff! $200 value
https://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/amenities/downhill-ski/
Starting bid
Gift Cards are valued at $17.50 each
https://www.swingsandwings.com/
Starting bid
Child Group Swim Lessons
Four consecutive weeks
One 30-minute lesson per week
Available at either their Alameda or Concord Campus
No makeup lessons available during the initial four-week period.
Redeemable exclusively for group swim lessons.
Valid only for use in 2025-2026.
(E-Gift Certificates will be emailed to you upon purchase).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$89 Value, Expires 6-14-26
Learn Korean Martial Arts at Han Martial Arts! $89 value
ORIENTATION LESSON WITH MASTER EDWARD and a
2-WEEK TRIAL MEMBERSHIP (3 GROUP CLASSES) + ONE FREE UNIFORM
Starting bid
Take your friends and relatives wine tasting in Alameda! $100 value
(Gift Certificate will be emailed to you upon purchase).
Starting bid
Catch the excitement of the 2026 WNBA season with two incredible third-row seats behind the visitors’ bench—Coach Aimee’s own season tickets!
Once the schedule is announced (usually in December), you’ll choose from select game dates. The season will run from May to September 2026. Winner must have a Ticketmaster account to receive tickets.
(Coach Aimee will contact you upon purchase).
Starting bid
Expires April 30, 2026
$400 value
Golf anyone? Or you know an enthusiast? Gift yourself or gift your loved one! A round of golf, a golf cart, or a meal with drinks at the golf range-what a treat!
Electronic Gift Certificate will be emailed upon purchase.
Starting bid
Venture to Lake Merritt for a special treat at Almond and Oak! $60 Value, California style Fine Dining with Drinks:
Starting bid
Our beloved chain restaurant that never fails to nourish and thrill! Perfect stocking stuffer or Gift Exchange Item! $25 Value
Starting bid
Looking for a new place to find a safe movement space with an open, progressive community of women? Come to exercise, dance and express yourself through movement! $50 value
Starting bid
Another classic establishment for ASTI students that offers student and teacher discounts. Complimentary salsa bar and roasted chilies when available! Treat the whole family or your sports carpool! Cater a party!
Starting bid
Gift yourself or your loved ones with a basket of goodies to help soothe and relax your mind, body, and heart. $100 Value for items: 2 sparkling sodas, otmeal and honey soap, lavendar scrub, 2 boxes of teabags, scented candle, 4 bags of dry snacks, and a TJ's canvas tote bag.
Starting bid
Enjoy all the accoutrements for the perfect movie night with family and friends! $100 value
Starting bid
Take a trip to our friendly neighborhood USS Hornet Museum! Take your out-of-town guests! $74 value
Starting bid
With a $314 value, two adults and all children in the family can play Tennis, Pickleball, and Swim, and access the spa, saunas and steam rooms, as well as the fitness rooms, banquet room, and the club house. Enjoy the view from the Oakland Hills. Have fun and get in shape! Gift is in the form of a letter.
Starting bid
Visit LHS in Berkeley for hands-on science displays, planetarium shows and animal presentations. $100 value for 4 passes.
https://lawrencehallofscience.org/
Starting bid
Why not spend a day in Sausalito where your littles as well as your teens climb, create, and explore at The Bay Area Discovery Museum, against a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge! 2 passes admits up to 6 people. $92 value
https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/
Starting bid
Why not spend a day in Sausalito where your littles as well as your teens climb, create, and explore at The Bay Area Discovery Museum, against a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge! 1 pass admits up to 2 people. $46 value
https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/
Starting bid
Create a warm and soothing ambience with candles from Alameda Candle Company.
Starting bid
Experience the benefits of stretching at Stretch Lab. $50-70 value. https://www.stretchlab.com/location/alameda
Starting bid
Enjoy reusable goods for people and planet from Replenish Marketplace, Alameda's first reuse and refill shop!
Basket includes olive oil and pumice Gardener's Soap for a nourishing, deep clean after messy work; detoxifying, gentle charcoal facial bar; luxurious rosemary, mint, vanilla scented aloe body lotion; $20 gift card to fill you empty 18oz aluminum bottle with pump. All products are plastic-free, phthalate-free. Please go to website for hours and location.
Starting bid
Order a basket of delectables from gourmetgiftbasket.com
(Gift Certificate to be emailed to you upon purchase).
Starting bid
$25 will go far at Lauren's Closet with their wide selections of toys, children's books and gently used women's and children's apparel! Perfect for the holidays!
Starting bid
You can't go wrong with a Peet's card! Big Bang? Major Dickason's? Pastries or a breakfast sandwich when you are on the go? $100 value
(Gift Card will be emailed to you upon purchase).
Starting bid
This is for that special carnivore in your life. Cook them a meal or gift them with this gift card so they can cook you a meal. Or, treat yourself! The Alameda location is in the Marketplace on Park Street.https://www.baronsmeats.com/locations
Starting bid
Visit Faction with friends to enjoy two flights of beer! $20-40 value
Starting bid
Enjoy Alameda's Indoor Mini Golf Course! Stocking stuffers for your kids and the young at heart.
Starting bid
Expires November 23, 2025
$70 value
Date night with your partner, or some fun quality time with your teen, catch Wisdom of Eve before the season ends!
Starting bid
Autographed baseball for the Baseball enthusiast!
Starting bid
Good until November 30, 2026!
$115 Value-Take your family to the Oakland Zoo! Tickets for 2 adults, and 2 kids age 2-14, with a free parking pass. Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! You may go online to reserve the date you prefer after November 25, 2025. E-ticket will be emailed to you after purchase.
Starting bid
Reduce stress, boost creativity, and add depth to your indoor or outdoor space. Succulents are hardy and low maintenance.
Starting bid
Party time at Almanac! Bring the littles for some play in the sand box. $70 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!