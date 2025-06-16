Alamo Area Aikikai's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Size 00 Judo Gi tax included
Size 0 Judo gi tax included
Size 1 Judo Gi tax included
Size 2 Judo Gi, tax included
Size 3 Judo Gi tax included
Size 4 Judo Gi tax included
Size 5 Judo gi tax included
Size 6 Judo gi tax included
Discounted gi: washed no more than 2 times
Discounted gi: washed no more than 2 times
All kyu ranks: 5th-1st kyu
Includes registration fee and Yudansha book
Size 1 Karate gi tax included
Sizes S-XL
T-shirt size 2XL
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!