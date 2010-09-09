For A Stray Inc.

For A Stray Inc.

Alamo Basketball Clinic: Mondays (9/09-10/07)

Alamo Basketball Clinic (Fun & Fundamentals): ages 5-9
Learning the fundamentals of basketball has never been so much FUN! Our engaging curriculum and age-appropriate equipment make it easy for beginners to jump into the game while building essential skills, confidence, and character through the power of play. At Skyhawks, our enthusiastic coaches foster a welcoming atmosphere that encourages skill enhancement, teamwork, and the creation of lasting friendships. Your child will leave this program with new skills, a new passion for basketball, and new friends to share the journey with. Our development objectives include ball control, dribbling, passing, shooting, coordination, balance, body movement, leadership, sportsmanship, teamwork, and self-esteem.

+1 Dog Rescue Token
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 300 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!

Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.

