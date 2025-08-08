Alamo City Jr Raiders Football & Cheer Shop - Take 2

Baseball Fan Jersey - RED & WHITE
$36

Baseball style - Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL

Baseball Fan Jersey - GREY & WHITE
$36

Baseball style - Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL

Baseball Fan Jersey - GREY & RED
$36

Baseball style - Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL

Baseball Fan Jersey - WHITE & RED
$36

Baseball style - Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL

CHEER DAD
$36

Baseball style - Sizes Adult S - Adult 4XL

CHEER MOM GREY & WHITE
$36

Baseball style - Arm quote reads..."TRUST the process, BELIEVE in destiny, LOVE all outcomes" Sizes Adult S - Adult 4XL

CHEER MOM RED & WHITE
$36

Baseball style - Adult S - Adult 4XL

LADY RAIDERS W/RHINESTONES item
LADY RAIDERS W/RHINESTONES
$40

Baseball style with full Rhinestone design on back - shown in black to better see the design. Arm quote reads: "TRUST the process, BELIEVE in destiny, LOVE all outcomes" Sizes Adult S - Adult 4XL

RAIDERS W/RHINESTONES - GO RAIDERS item
RAIDERS W/RHINESTONES - GO RAIDERS
$40

Baseball style with full Rhinestone design on back - shown in black to better see the design. Sizes Adult S - Adult 4XL

RAIDERS W/RHINESTONES item
RAIDERS W/RHINESTONES
$40

Baseball style with full Rhinestone design on back - shown in black to better see the design. Sizes Adult S - Adult 4XL

Fan Jersey - WHITE & RED item
Fan Jersey - WHITE & RED
$40

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL

Hoodie - RED & WHITE OMBRE
$42

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Hoodies may run small recommend sizing up

Hoodie - GREY & BLACK OMBRE
$42

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Hoodies may run small recommend sizing up

Hoodie - WHITE & BLACK OMBRE
$42

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL

Hoodie - BLACK & RED
$42

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Hoodies may run small recommend sizing up

PLAYER FEATURED HOODIE item
PLAYER FEATURED HOODIE
$42

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Hoodies may run small recommend sizing up - email high quality photo to: [email protected] include ATHLETE NAME in Subject Line!

GREY SWEATSUIT item
GREY SWEATSUIT
$60

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Hoodies & Sweatpants may run small recommend sizing up

RED SWEATSUIT item
RED SWEATSUIT
$60

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Hoodies & Sweatpants may run small recommend sizing up

PRACTICE JERSEY item
PRACTICE JERSEY
$32

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Tackle athletes receive 1 practice jersey which is included in their original fees. You are welcome to purchase additional.

SPIRIT PACK
$35

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Football (flag & tackle) athletes receive 1 SPIRIT PACK which is included in their original fees. You are welcome to purchase additional.

OFFICIAL BREAST CANCER FLAG UNIFORM item
OFFICIAL BREAST CANCER FLAG UNIFORM
$35

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Football (flag) athletes receive 1 BREAST CANCER UNIFORM which is included in their original fees. You are welcome to purchase additional.

OFFICIAL GREY & RED FLAG UNIFORM item
OFFICIAL GREY & RED FLAG UNIFORM
$35

Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4XL - Football (flag) athletes receive 1 BREAST CANCER UNIFORM which is included in their original fees. You are welcome to purchase additional.

**TODDLER** SPIRIT PACK
$30

TODDLER SIZES ONLY 2T, 3T, 4T

**TODDLER** OFFICIAL BREAST CANCER FLAG UNIFORM item
**TODDLER** OFFICIAL BREAST CANCER FLAG UNIFORM
$30

TODDLER SIZES ONLY 2T, 3T, 4T

**TODDLER** OFFICIAL GREY & RED FLAG UNIFORM item
**TODDLER** OFFICIAL GREY & RED FLAG UNIFORM
$30

TODDLER SIZES ONLY 2T, 3T, 4T

OFFICAL WHITE TACKLE GAME JERSEY - TACKLE TWILL
$36

Sizes Toddler 2T - Adult 4XL - Football (tackle) athletes receive 1 white game jersey which is included in their original fees. You are welcome to purchase additional.

OFFICAL RED TACKLE GAME JERSEY - TACKLE TWILL
$36

Sizes Toddler 2T - Adult 4XL - Football (tackle) athletes receive 1 red game jersey which is included in their original fees. You are welcome to purchase additional.

I'M HIM TSHIRT (DRI FIT)
$20

Adult S - Adult 4X

RED DRI FIT SHORT SLEEVE HOODED TEE item
RED DRI FIT SHORT SLEEVE HOODED TEE
$22

Adult S, M, L, 2X

BLACK DRI FIT LONG SLEEVE HOODED TEE
$24

Adult S - Adult 3X

RAIDERS DRIP (BLACK) RHINESTONE - WOMENS V/NECK TEE
$22

Adult S - Adult 3X - LIMITED QUANTITIES

GO RAIDERS (BLACK) RHINESTONE - WOMENS V/NECK TEE
$22

Adult S - Adult 3X - LIMITED QUANTITIES

RAIDERS DRIP (BLACK) RHINESTONE - WOMENS RAZORBACK TANK item
RAIDERS DRIP (BLACK) RHINESTONE - WOMENS RAZORBACK TANK
$20

Adult S - Adult XL - LIMITED QUANTITIES

GO RAIDERS (BLACK) RHINESTONE - WOMENS RAZORBACK TANK item
GO RAIDERS (BLACK) RHINESTONE - WOMENS RAZORBACK TANK
$20

Adult S - Adult XL - LIMITED QUANTITIES

CUSTOM RED SOCKS item
CUSTOM RED SOCKS
$12

Sizes Run - Adult or Youth

CUSTOM WHITE SOCKS item
CUSTOM WHITE SOCKS
$12

Sizes Run - Adult or Youth

FLEX FIT HAT (RED) - 3D EMBROIDERED R
$28

S/M & L/XL

SNAP BACK HAT (RED/BLACK) - 3D EMBROIDERED R item
SNAP BACK HAT (RED/BLACK) - 3D EMBROIDERED R
$25

YOUTH & ADULT

LADIES TRUCKER HAT EMBROIDERED R/RAIDERS (Copy) item
LADIES TRUCKER HAT EMBROIDERED R/RAIDERS (Copy)
$22

ONE SIZE

CUSTOM BEANIE (Copy)
$20

One Size

CUSTOM DUFFLE BAG item
CUSTOM DUFFLE BAG
$40

Tackle athletes receive a custom duffle bag included in fees. You may purchase additional/custom bags if you wish.

CUSTOM BACKPACK
$35

Flag athletes receive a custom duffle bag included in fees. You may purchase additional/custom bags if you wish.

HEAD WEAR item
HEAD WEAR
$18

One Size

CUSTOM GLOVES
$24

ADULT & YOUTH SIZES - Stop by concession anytime to check out the amazing quality!

BREAST CANCER - PINK CHEER BOW
$20

Cheerleaders receive 1 breast cancer bow in their fees. You are welcome to purchase additional bows.

GAME BOW
$20

Cheerleaders receive 1 official gamebow in their fees. You are welcome to purchase additional bows.

2025 MAKE ADJUSTMENTS NOT EXCUSES - DRI FIT TSHIRT item
2025 MAKE ADJUSTMENTS NOT EXCUSES - DRI FIT TSHIRT
$25

2 SIDED - FULLY SUBLIMATED TSHIRT

2025 MAKE ADJUSTMENTS NOT EXCUSES - DRI FIT TSHIRT (2X+) item
2025 MAKE ADJUSTMENTS NOT EXCUSES - DRI FIT TSHIRT (2X+)
$28

2 SIDED - FULLY SUBLIMATED TSHIRT

2X +

